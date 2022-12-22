Trevor Bauer is reinstated immediately as arbitrator reduces suspension

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An arbitrator reduced Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s two-season suspension Thursday, resulting in the immediate reinstatement of the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner. Arbitrator Martin Scheinman reduced Bauer’s unpaid suspension from 324 games to 194, Major League Baseball announced. Bauer is cleared to return for the start of the 2023 season — 144 games after he was suspended without pay — but his salary will be prorated so that he is effectively not paid for the first 50 games.

The reduced suspension, which will cost Bauer an estimated $37.5 million in salary, is still the longest in the seven-year history of MLB’s domestic violence policy, trumping pitcher Sam Dyson’s 162-game ban in 2021. Bauer was the first player to appeal a suspension under the policy.

Scheinman’s decision is the end of the latest chapter of a legal saga that has spanned 18 months for Bauer and is a mixed result for MLB. It had suspended Bauer in April after three women publicly accused him of sexual assault. After Bauer appealed, Scheinman examined MLB’s case against him in confidential, months-long proceedings.

“While we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator’s decision, which upholds baseball’s longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence,” MLB said in a news release Thursday. Citing arbitration confidentiality, MLB declined to comment further.

Bauer’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has denied committing sexual assault and has accused the women of extortion.

Thursday’s decision shifts the onus of Bauer’s future to the Dodgers, who per MLB’s rules concerning players coming off the restricted list have two weeks — until Jan. 6 — to decide whether to place him on their roster or release him.

In a tweet, the Dodgers said, “We have just been informed of the arbitrator’s ruling and will comment as soon as practical.”

In 2021, a woman sought a restraining order against Bauer in Los Angeles court, alleging he choked her unconscious and punched her during sex. Two other women then made similar allegations against Bauer in stories published by The Washington Post. He last appeared in the major leagues in June 2021.

The arbitration hearing had proceeded in secrecy mandated by MLB’s agreement with the players union. In an article published earlier Thursday, The Post detailed proceedings that have been as in-depth as a trial, including roughly two dozen witnesses and reams of evidence.

Among the materials at issue in the arbitration hearing: the police recording of a phone conversation between Bauer and one of his accusers. On the call, Bauer appeared to acknowledge hitting the woman during sex. “I don’t feel like I hit you that hard, you know?” he said during the call.

Bauer has publicly denied striking the woman. The law enforcement investigation of Bauer ended with no charges in February, when prosecutors said following “a thorough review of all the available evidence,” they “were unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”

A judge denied his initial accuser, a California woman, a restraining order. Bauer filed a lawsuit against her in April, days before MLB’s announcement of his two-year suspension, claiming she lured him into increasingly rough sex with her — including in text messages in which she urged him to give her “all the pain” — to “lay the groundwork for a financial settlement.”

The woman has denied any such plot and is pursuing a counterclaim for sexual battery.

