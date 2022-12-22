Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Wizards snapped what had been the NBA’s longest losing streak Tuesday night, but please hold the whoops of delight. Deep sighs and mournful glances at the standings, where Washington still has a chance, would have been more appropriate. And existential questions from Wizards fans — why am I revved up for another pointless push for the 10th seed? — would’ve made more sense.

Instead of glee over a slump-busting win, there should be more concern about the team’s future.

The Wizards (12-20) need help in re-establishing their foundation, and traditionally such drastic help for them only comes from winning by losing big. Washington could use a lottery pick, someone who will alter the franchise as No. 1 pick John Wall or No. 3 pick Bradley Beal did. Notice those numbers; we’re talking high lottery picks here. Although the Wizards have selected near the end, or just outside, of the draft lottery for five straight years, they remain mired in mediocrity with their current cast of young players.

Over a decade has passed since the Wizards last struck gold in the draft with Wall, then Beal. They haven’t extended one of their own first-round picks beyond his rookie deal since Otto Porter Jr. (the No. 3 pick in 2013). The conveyor belt of first-rounders, either selected by the Wizards or acquired by them on draft night, has kept churning. But no gold. Not even cubic zirconia.

In the summer of 2019, Tommy Sheppard took over as general manager; he has since been promoted to team president. But under Sheppard, no first-rounder has emerged as a standout. The Wizards traded Troy Brown Jr. (the No. 15 pick in 2018) during his third season. They did not reach a deal for a rookie extension with Rui Hachimura (the ninth pick in 2019), which will make him a restricted free agent after this season. And while Deni Avdija (No. 9 in 2020) and Corey Kispert (No. 15 in 2021) have cracked the rotation — albeit for a struggling team that is fighting for a play-in spot — rookie Johnny Davis (10th overall) has spent the season in the no man’s land of DNPs and G League assignments.

The mystery of the missing draft pick is no longer just a question plaguing the greater Washington area. (Why did the Wizards take Johnny Davis at 10 if they’re never going to play him? And why, again, am I rooting for the 10th seed?!) The question recently reached NBA analyst Zach Lowe, who made a comical — and damning — observation about the Wizards’ latest first-rounder.

“Can you confirm that Johnny Davis is a real person?” Lowe said on his podcast. “Did they just get on the clock and not know who to pick? … Is he a movie character and they just thought it would be funny to draft a fictional person? He could walk in front of my house right now, and be like: ‘Hey, Zach, I’m Johnny Davis from the Wizards. I just happened to be in your neighborhood.’ I would have no idea who he was.”

Lowe clearly never watched that Taco Bell commercial. Nor has he seen the ads from the local injury law firm that feature Davis. Thanks to those television spots, at least Wizards fans can spot Davis in a crowd — of commercial extras and lawyers. But among the top 20 picks of the 2022 draft, only Chet Holmgren (the second pick for Oklahoma City who suffered a season-ending injury in the summer) and Mark Williams (the No. 15 pick for Charlotte) have appeared in fewer games than Davis.

On Monday, one night before the Wizards snapped their 10-game losing streak by taking down the Phoenix Suns, Davis appeared in the NBA G League Showcase Cup in Las Vegas. Much like his time in that city back in July’s Summer League, he underwhelmed: 10 points on 3-for-10 shooting with three assists and five turnovers in 30 minutes.

It may be only a few months into Davis’s professional career, but it’s not too early to question if Sheppard and the Wizards misjudged the pick, especially while watching rookies such as Walker Kessler (Memphis, No. 22) and Andrew Nembhard (Indiana, No. 31) log rotational minutes.

If we’re to continue the comparison game, it doesn’t get prettier when evaluating Hachimura and Avdija against their peers. They are players in their fourth and third seasons, respectively, who should be seasoned enough to make expected leaps in their careers. Last month, Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr., speaking generally about the development of draft picks, explained why the leap happens in the third or fourth year.

“The game slows down. It takes probably a year for guys to kind of figure out the flow and physicality of the game. It probably takes another year or so before they really round into a complete player,” Unseld said. “It’s a natural maturation process. … It’s probably within that three-to-four-, two-to-four-year window for a lot of players before there’s a comfort level.”

But Hachimura hasn’t been available for much of the past two seasons. A year ago, Hachimura spent time away from basketball, missing the first 39 games of the season, and this year a bone bruise injury has sidelined him for the past month. Though his offensive production is not far off from his draft position — he ranks 11th among his classmates in points per game (12.9) — it’s hard not to look at the players drafted below Hachimura with envy. Namely, 2022 sixth man of the year Tyler Herro, Jordan Poole, Cam Johnson, Grant Williams or even Brandon Clarke, Hachimura’s teammate at Gonzaga who was taken late in the first round but has the third-highest VORP (value over replacement player) in the 2019 draft class.

Avdija, who often gets assigned the toughest defensive assignments, has the fourth-most game appearances among his 2020 class but ranks 40th in VORP. And Tuesday, just as the Wizards were on the cusp on closing out the Suns, Avdija unwittingly provided a teaching moment.

Late in the game, as the Wizards led by five, Avdija defended the lead by jumping into a three-point shooter — a curious decision, but one made by a young and learning player. Although the foul ultimately didn’t harm the Wizards and their chances, NBC Sports Washington cameras caught assistant coach Pat Delany getting Avdija’s attention on the sideline, animatedly using his hands while talking to him.

Certainly, the Wizards are teaching their young players. They are being patient with them. When necessary, the franchise even protects them. Still, that patience has this team in a familiar place: dangling between contention and rebuilding, with four straight first-round picks who have been unable to move Washington closer to relevance.

Losing 10 straight games may hurt now, but a few more long losing streaks — and a franchise-altering high lottery pick — might be preferable to yet another push for the 10th seed.

