Brian Robinson Jr. jolted the Commanders’ offense. Now he needs the ball more.

The Washington Commanders found their identity midseason, when Taylor Heinicke took over at quarterback and the focus turned to the running game. Entering the season, Coach Ron Rivera had envisioned creating a two-back tandem, similar to what he had in Carolina. Last spring, the Commanders drafted Brian Robinson Jr. in the third round out of Alabama and altered the role of Antonio Gibson, their feature back the past two seasons. But it wasn’t until Week 5 when the vision started to take shape.

After recovering from being shot during an armed robbery attempt in August, Robinson made his NFL debut to a standing ovation and quickly provided a glimpse of what he could do, if given more leeway, in Washington’s offense.

Robinson’s production and rushing efficiency have improved each week, which has helped to reinvigorate an offense that lagged in nearly all facets. Over the past nine games, the Commanders have gone 6-2-1 while averaging 148.0 rushing yards and 8.89 rushing first downs per game, both of which rank sixth highest in the NFL.

“I think we can run the football, and we can run the football downhill, and off of that we can be a play-action team, a bootleg team, a physical-up-front team,” Rivera said. “It gives our offensive line an opportunity to fire out and not have to catch as much. We’ve seen that it has been successful, and we’ve got to continue with that type of mentality.”

But Sunday, in a loss to the New York Giants that made the Commanders’ playoff odds significantly longer, Robinson was limited to 12 carries, a number his coaches in hindsight agreed should’ve been higher.

“I would’ve loved to continue to see if we could have fed him,” Rivera said. “Especially if we could have taken advantage of scoring in the red zone, because then the game would’ve been closer. It would’ve called for something like that where we could have handed the ball.”

Added offensive coordinator Scott Turner: “Twelve carries, you look at it and you say, ‘Man, we really should have given him the ball more than that.’ … Because of Brian and how he was running, looking back at it, yeah, you would’ve liked him to touch it more.”

Robinson’s downhill running style has, with Gibson, given Washington an enviable mix of power, speed, elusiveness and pass-catching ability in the backfield. Rivera has preached position flexibility across the roster, creating more trouble for opposing defenses and more options for Turner, especially in the red zone.

But apart from a touchdown run negated by a penalty Sunday, Robinson’s production inside the 20-yard line has been almost nonexistent in recent weeks. He has had only one red-zone carry over the past three games.

More concerning: He had only two fourth-quarter runs against the Giants, the second of which put the Commanders in the red zone for a shot at a go-ahead touchdown. Robinson went around the left end to pick up 19 yards before getting pushed out of bounds at the Giants’ 11. Instead of leaving him in, the Commanders turned to versatile receiver Curtis Samuel, who ran the ball for one yard. The drive ended with a sack and fumble by Heinicke.

“Sometimes it can get frustrating, but also, just being a team player, you also want to see everybody else get their opportunities, too,” Robinson said Wednesday. “I play with a lot of great players, and I expect those guys to get just as many opportunities. I think sometimes it can come off as a little selfish. Even though you’re successful, it can come off as a little selfish if you don’t respect the guys around you, and the fact is they deserve the ball just as much as you.”

With more reps, Robinson has proved to be more effective.

In Week 10, he had a career high of 86 rushing yards, which he topped two weeks later with 105 rushing yards against Atlanta.

Over the past four games, Robinson has recorded a rushing EPA (expected points added) of 15.07, the highest among NFL backs in that span and the second highest among all players, behind Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. (In this case, EPA measures how many points a player is expected to add by running the ball.)

Robinson, who said he’s his own biggest critic, believes his improved patience as a runner has allowed him to play more efficiently.

“That’s the biggest leap I had to take from when I first got on the field,” he said. “I feel like I was just too fast and too anxious to make a play, so I had to slow that part of my game down, and I feel like it’s helped me be a lot more efficient.”

Another reason: his physicality.

In Washington’s upset of the Eagles, Robinson carried a pair of defenders on his back to gain 11 yards and set up his go-ahead touchdown two plays later. Against the Giants last weekend, Robinson collected at least eight yards after contact on a first-down run that required up to four defenders to bring him down.

“I want to be one of the most physical guys on the field, and I want to show that I’m one of the most physical guys on the field every time I’m on the field,” he said. “So that’s just part of it. Guys think I’m just going to quit on a play — I’m never going to quit.”

On Sunday, the flow of the game made it difficult for the Commanders to get Robinson the ball more. They trailed from the second quarter on and were left to play catch-up with their passing game. And when they finally did use Robinson in the red zone, Terry McLaurin was flagged for an illegal formation, so his touchdown was scratched.

Getting Robinson involved early and often will be paramount against the 49ers. But it won’t be any easier: San Francisco owns the league’s best rushing defense (74.7 yards per game).

“When you have longer drives, obviously there’s more opportunities to hand it off,” Turner said. “But, again, I got to be aware of that and get him some carries.”

