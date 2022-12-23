Commanders keys vs. 49ers: Limit San Francisco’s playmakers, be patient on offense

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the third straight year, the Washington Commanders are making a December postseason push in which they need wins and a few things to break their way. This week, the Commanders are clinging to a half-game lead for the seventh seed in the NFC and traveling to Santa Clara, Calif., where on a short week they will face the San Francisco 49ers, who are well-rested and a wagon. San Francisco (10-4) is favored by 6.5 points, according to Vegas Insider.

If Washington (7-6-1) loses, its playoff odds would drop to 22 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, because Seattle (7-7) and red-hot Detroit (7-7) are in close pursuit. The Seahawks (at Kansas City) and Lions (at Carolina) are both on the road Saturday, but Detroit is a slight favorite. If Washington were to pull off an upset, its playoff odds would rise to 65 percent.

The 49ers, who have lost two quarterbacks to injury this year, are starting Brock Purdy, the last pick in this year’s draft, and will be without star wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle). But their elite defense, talented play caller (Coach Kyle Shanahan) and deep offense present an imposing challenge. Here are some keys for the Commanders as they try to earn a surprise win:

Keep a cap on defense

Seemingly the biggest key to the Commanders’ game plan is defense. For Washington’s run-first offensive approach to remain feasible, the defense must keep the game close by limiting a 49ers offense with talented playmakers, such as running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Washington should have some optimism because San Francisco’s offense has been less aggressive since Purdy became the starter, former NFL tight end and Commanders broadcaster Logan Paulsen said. Last week against Seattle, the only big plays the 49ers generated were game-planned shots to Kittle.

If versatile safety Kam Curl (ankle) can’t play, it’d be a big blow. In the past two seasons, Curl has often drawn the opponent’s toughest matchup, including McCaffrey last year when he played for the Panthers. If Curl can’t play, Coach Ron Rivera said, the Commanders would probably replace him by committee with Percy Butler and Jeremy Reaves.

One major key for Washington is to continue stopping the run with a light box so defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio can devote more players to coverage, which would lessen the odds of an explosive play.

“When … you're able to stop the run without always having to play the run [with more defenders in the box], it makes them real tough to go against,” Shanahan told reporters Monday. “They don't give up big plays. They make everyone work for everything.”

Stick to the plan on offense

If Washington can keep the game close, offensive coordinator Scott Turner can lean on the strength of his unit and call physical, downhill runs, such as duo, power and inside zone. Paulsen pointed out San Francisco’s fast, athletic defensive line has beaten teams that run on the edges, such as Atlanta, but struggled more against blunt force running games, such as Kansas City’s.

If the run works, Turner can incorporate shots downfield off hard play-action. In back-to-back games against the New York Giants, it looked like the Commanders unlocked a new level of the offense by attacking vertically to the top three receivers, including a 61-yard bomb to Jahan Dotson.

Overall, the approach of downhill running with a few shots will probably be inefficient. But for it to work, Paulsen said, Turner will probably have to be more patient and cohesive than he was last week against the Giants.

“[You have to be] okay with punting,” Paulsen said.

Stay disciplined on the defensive line

Defensive end Chase Young’s return for a limited number of snaps Saturday will put a magnifying glass on the discipline and cohesion of the Commanders’ front. Last season, Young regularly freelanced as the line splintered, and during his recovery from a significant knee injury this year, as the line became a united force, Young’s coaches acknowledged he will have a smaller margin for error if he doesn’t want to disrupt the unit.

In late November, Rivera said to expect “somewhere around 12 to 16 plays” when Young returned. But on Thursday, when Rivera said Young would be on a snap count, he resisted citing a specific range.

“Who knows?” he said. “It’s going to be a few here, a few here, a few here and just kind of take him through the actions and see how he handles it.”

It seems likely Del Rio will deploy Young situationally, perhaps mostly as a pass rusher, considering it’s his strength. Or Del Rio could opt to start Young out with low leverage snaps, such as first and second downs on early drives.

“It’ll be a real big lift,” Rivera said Thursday. “Honestly, that’s kind of why we decided now is the time to tell you guys [reporters] just so it doesn’t become that distraction and that ‘What if?’ ”

