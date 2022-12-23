Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We kick off our Christmas weekend with two bowl games Friday. Here’s a look at the matchups, including any players and coaches who have departed via the transfer portal or are opting out. All times Eastern, and spreads and totals were taken Thursday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com.

Independence Bowl

In Shreveport, La.

Houston (-7) vs. Louisiana Lafayette

Over/under total: 56.5

3 p.m., ESPN

This game will feature strength (Houston’s offense) vs. strength (Louisiana-Lafayette’s defense) and weakness (Houston’s defense) vs. weakness (Louisiana-Lafayette’s offense). The Ragin’ Cajuns followed up a historic 12-1 season in 2021 with a 6-6 campaign that was marked by injuries at quarterback. Chandler Fields began the season as the starter but was replaced by Ben Wooldridge after an injury, but Wooldridge suffered a season-ending leg injury and was replaced by Fields for the final two games. Only two of the Cougars’ seven wins this year came against teams that finished with winning records.

Key personnel losses: Houston (7-5) has a long list of transfers, but none of the departing players saw the field much this season. Cougars wide receiver Nathaniel “Tank” Dell (1,354 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns) has announced his intention to depart for the NFL but will play in the bowl game. Louisiana Lafayette’s biggest losses were defensive end Andre Jones (team-high 7.5 sacks) and leading receiver Michael Jefferson (810 receiving yards, seven touchdowns), who both will skip the bowl game to prepare for the draft. Wide receiver Dontae Fleming (19 catches, three touchdowns) has entered the transfer portal.

Pick: Louisiana Lafayette +7. Death, taxes and fading Houston Coach Dana Holgorsen’s teams in bowl games. Holgorsen has gone 2-7 against the spread in the postseason (3-6 straight up), and his teams have lost by at least 14 points in four of their past five bowl games.

Gasparilla Bowl

In Tampa

Wake Forest (-2) vs. Missouri

Over/under total: 58.5

6:30 p.m., ESPN

Like the first game on Friday’s schedule, both teams have one good unit: Wake Forest has a great offense (at least when passing the ball) and a terrible defense, while Missouri has a strong defense but a middling offense. The Tigers went 6-6 this season, but four of their losses were by a touchdown or less and they led top-ranked Georgia in the fourth quarter Oct. 1 before wilting. The Demon Deacons started 6-1 but lost four of five to end the season, allowing 36.6 points per game over that span. Quarterback Sam Hartman has 74 touchdown passes over the past two seasons, but he has also thrown 25 interceptions.

Key personnel losses: Wake Forest’s key losses were cornerback Gavin Holmes, who led the team with nine pass breakups, and running backs Christian Turner and Quinton Cooley, who combined for 10 of the Demon Deacons’ 16 rushing touchdowns. Missouri starting defensive ends Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman and starting safety Martez Manuel (who combined for 16.5 of Missouri’s 36 sacks) will skip the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft, while wide receiver Dominic Lovett (whose 56 catches were 19 more than any other Tigers player) is in the transfer portal.

Pick: Wake Forest -2. With all of its personnel departures on defense, Missouri will struggle to keep up with Wake Forest’s go-go offense in Hartman’s final game at Wake Forest (he has said he either will enter the draft or transfer).

