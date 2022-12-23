Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through the first three weeks of this season, Lamar Jackson was performing beyond even his 2019 MVP form, the Ravens’ downfield passing game seemed poised to join the league’s elite, and rival executives were wondering just how high the quarterback’s price tag would soar as he played out the final few months of his rookie deal.

My, how things have changed.

Baltimore’s passing game is again lagging at the bottom of the NFL, Jackson was injured operating inside the pocket (not on the move) for the second straight year, and backup Tyler Huntley is floundering. This perpetually receiver-bereft franchise is incredibly short on pass-catching talent yet again, even by its lowly standards. (Baltimore’s receivers rank 31st in yards and 32nd in yards per reception since Week 4; no Ravens wide receiver has caught a TD pass since Week 3).

Advertisement

And while the math (and remaining schedule) would say the Ravens won’t totally collapse and miss the playoffs like they did after a 6-2 start a year ago, they certainly don’t seem poised to do anything of note in the postseason, with the Bengals already surpassing them in the AFC North standings. The Ravens are averaging less than 10 points per game over the last three weeks, largely without Jackson (he left Week 13 with a knee strain, has not practiced since and was ruled out for Saturday’s crucial game against Atlanta).

All of it makes one wonder where this years-long contract saga is headed, and there are no shortage of opinions about that eagerly awaited endgame. In the short term, nothing has changed, in the estimation of executives, contract negotiators and agents who are paying close attention to the situation. The Ravens will place an exclusive rights franchise tag on Jackson early in the offseason (projected to be in the neighborhood of $45 million fully guaranteed), and if the sides cannot come to a long-term deal by April — I’d be quite surprised if they did — then prepare for Lamar Jackson Trade Rumor Szn to be in full force as we head toward the draft.

“He has as much leverage now as ever,” said one NFL personnel executive whose team faced the Ravens this season and who knows their roster well. (He spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to speak freely about other teams.) “Not playing is the best thing for him for the contract. They can’t score without him. That’s not a great team. That’s not a great roster. But they win a lot of games because of him.”

Advertisement

Jackson is not having a strong season through the air — on the ground he is averaging a robust 6.8 yards per attempt, a shade off his MVP total — but has also been shackled by having no winning assets in the passing game outside of All Pro tight end Mark Andrews, who seems bogged down by injuries, does not have a touchdown catch since Week 6 and is having his least impactful season since his rookie year. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman is a run-based schemer who has long been under heavy fire in Baltimore and seems a long shot to be back next season.

And it was hardly lost on Jackson when, at the trade deadline, rather than address a suspect receiver room — even with de facto top wideout Rashod Bateman lost for the season — the front office yet again invested premium resources on the defense instead, trading second- and fifth- round picks for inside linebacker Roquan Smith. (Baltimore did add vagabond receivers DeSean Jackson and Sammy Watkins, but also lost its most dynamic remaining receiver, Devin Duvernay, with a season-ending foot injury).

“I don’t think anything has changed” with how Jackson values his contractual worth, said another person who has been occasionally privy to details of the Jackson negotiation but is not permitted to speak about them. “Deshaun Watson’s [fully guaranteed] deal changed everything.”

Advertisement

Jackson’s game has not hit a new level — and given the meager cast around him it’s hard to project a takeoff when he does return from his knee injury. But the larger reality is while few of the big 2022 quarterback deals are bearing much fruit, they altered the marketplace. Russell Wilson, Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers and Watson have not distinguished themselves, but none have the attributes Jackson does, and the cost of quarterback salaries never decreases.

The price point for a deal remains around $50 million a season, according to those I’ve caucused, and Jackson will almost certainly seek record guarantees. Owner Steve Bisciotti was unwilling to entertain such a deal last year, and he publicly described winning a Super Bowl as the goal for Jackson to achieve such a contract. It’s doubtful his stance has changed much with this offense ranking 24th in scoring since Week 4, 31st in passing yards, tied for 31st in passing touchdowns and dead last in yards per pass in that span.

Having a quarterback of this stature, still this young, playing on the franchise tag is generally a losing proposition for the team, to say nothing of a $45 million cap figure that would complicate roster construction. A trade may be the only way out. In fact, that projects as a less surprising outcome by the week.

Limited WR options this offseason

Teams looking to upgrade at receiver this offseason may be in for a frustrating ordeal. Outside of the draft, the options seem bleak.

Advertisement

“There’s almost nothing out there,” said one general manager who has been preparing for free agency. (He spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is unable to speak about players under contract to other teams.) “They’re all already been traded and signed to new contracts, or signed extensions with the teams that drafted them.”

Indeed, the flurry of receiver blockbuster trades in recent years — think Davante Adams, AJ Brown, Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill — has put a lag on the market, and this free agent class looks quite thin. JuJu Smith-Schuster, a possession receiver at this point of his career with injury concerns, leads the potential unrestricted free agent receiver class with 850 receiving yards, and he is the only member of that group with more than 53 catches. Allen Lazard, a limited contributor in Green Bay, leads the class in touchdown receptions with five, and the highest-paid member of that pending free agent class, per Spotrac, is Nelson Agholor, making $11 million in New England this season. He seems unlikely to get back to that price point on the open market.

Some evaluators think less heralded players like Richie James (Giants), Mack Hollins (Raiders) and DeAndre Carter (Chargers) have bolstered their stock, but none of the pending free agent receivers is breaking the bank. Perhaps that will spur more creative trade talks, but it might be a tepid offseason for the diva position.

Notes from around the league

One GM’s advice to Bears quarterback Justin Fields after watching his recent film, filled with game-changing runs and too many big hits: “Shut it down and tell them you’ll be back next year when they get you an offensive line. They’re playing with fire running him like this in games they aren’t going to win.” …

Advertisement

The Colts’ horrific results — allowing 33 points in the fourth quarter against Dallas and then blowing a record 33-point lead against the Vikings — have executives in the league convinced the Jeff Saturday experiment is almost over. Saturday, they say, knows he isn’t an NFL head coach, and even if owner Jim Irsay wants him to stay, he’s expected to walk away at the end of the season. …

One way to measure just how unbalanced the conferences are as we head toward the playoffs: Only four teams in the NFC — Philadelphia (+21), Dallas (+20), San Francisco (+16) and Minnesota (+6) — have an even or better net touchdown rating, while nine teams in the AFC fit that description.

GiftOutline Gift Article