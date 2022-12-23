Mat Ishbia halts pursuit of Commanders after agreeing to buy Phoenix Suns

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mortgage company executive Mat Ishbia ended his attempt to purchase the Washington Commanders after reaching an agreement this week to buy the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Ishbia, the chairman and chief executive officer of United Wholesale Mortgage, “is no longer pursuing the Commanders,” a spokesman for him said Friday.

In early November, soon after the Commanders said owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder had hired an investment bank to “consider potential transactions” for the franchise, Ishbia said in a statement to The Washington Post that he was “interested in exploring this opportunity further in the very near future.”

He was among the bidders for the NFL’s Denver Broncos before they were sold in the summer to a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton.

Instead, Ishbia and his brother Justin struck a deal to purchase controlling interest in the Suns and Mercury from Robert Sarver. That deal, announced Tuesday, valued the Suns and Mercury at $4 billion and included all of Sarver’s interest in the teams and a portion of the interest of Sarver’s ownership partners.

Mat Ishbia, a former Michigan State basketball player, has an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion, according to Forbes. His company, founded by his father, became the country’s largest wholesale mortgage lender in 2015. Justin Ishbia also owns a stake in the company and has an estimated net worth of $2 billion, according to Forbes.

Ishbia’s withdrawal comes as Bank of America moves forward in the Commanders sale, according to people familiar with the process. The team has not said whether the Snyders intend to sell all or part the franchise, but people with knowledge of the process continue to say they believe that a full sale is the most probable outcome. Forbes estimated in August that the Commanders are worth $5.6 billion.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is interested in bidding for the Commanders, a person familiar with the situation has said, and his bid might include music mogul Jay-Z as an investor. Bezos owns The Washington Post.

Other bidders believe that if Bezos is intent upon buying the franchise, it’s his for the taking because his vast net worth would enable him to outbid all fellow contenders, people with knowledge of the process have said.

Other former Broncos bidders who are expected to be in the running for the Commanders include media entrepreneur Byron Allen; Clearlake Capital co-founders Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano, who previously attempted to purchase a minority stake in the Commanders from Daniel Snyder’s former limited partners; Josh Harris, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management and the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils; and Todd L. Boehly, the CEO of Eldridge Industries, the chairman of the Chelsea Football Club and a part-owner of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Liz Clarke and Nicki Jhabvala contributed to this report.

