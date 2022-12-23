Alex Ovechkin scores 801st goal, tying Gordie Howe for second all-time

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alex Ovechkin took the next step in his pursuit of hockey history Friday night by scoring the 801st goal of his career against the Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena. The Washington Capitals’ captain is tied with Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL’s all-time list. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ovechkin’s landmark goal gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead 18 minutes 22 seconds into the first period. His wrist shot from the right circle got past Jets goalie David Rittich, the 166th goaltender Ovechkin has scored on in his remarkable career. It ended a stretch of four games Ovechkin had been held without a goal since he reached 800 with a hat trick Dec. 13 at the Chicago Blackhawks.

History.



With this goal, Alex Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe for second-most goals in NHL history with No. 801!! 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/H5mvBaswgd — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 24, 2022

On hand for 801 was Ovechkin’s brother, Mikhail; his wife, Nastya; and two sons, Sergei, 4, and Ilya, 2. All have been in attendance for Washington’s past three home games, when Ovechkin had his chances to catch Howe but couldn’t light the lamp.

Advertisement

Howe, known simply as “Mr. Hockey,” died in 2016 at 88. Ovechkin met him at the 2009 All-Star Game in Montreal. A signed photo of Ovechkin and Howe together in the dressing room remains Ovechkin’s “top thing” in his large collection, he said.

“Obviously, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky’s stick, Mario Lemieux’s stick — [the photo is] probably the top one,” he said.

Alex Ovechkin met Gordie Howe during the 2009 All-Star Game in Montreal. No. 8 has a signed photo of him and Gordie from that moment.



He called the photo “probably my top thing in my collection." pic.twitter.com/3hvzBBppWw — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) December 19, 2022

Surpassing Howe with his 802nd goal and chasing down Gretzky’s record of 894 are all that remain for Ovechkin.

“It’s remarkable what he’s been able to do,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “His shot, it’s world-class. It might be one of the best ever.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article