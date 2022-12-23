Alex Ovechkin scores 801st goal, tying Gordie Howe for second all-time

Alex Ovechkin took the next step in his pursuit of hockey history Friday night by scoring the 801st goal of his career against the Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena. The Washington Capitals’ captain is tied with Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL’s all-time list.
On hand for 801 was Ovechkin’s brother, Mikhail; his wife, Nastya; and two sons, Sergei, 4, and Ilya, 2. All have been in attendance for Washington’s past three home games, when Ovechkin had his chances to catch Howe but couldn’t light the lamp.
Howe, known simply as “Mr. Hockey,” died in 2016 at 88. Ovechkin met him at the 2009 All-Star Game in Montreal. A signed photo of Ovechkin and Howe together in the dressing room remains Ovechkin’s “top thing” in his large collection, he said.
“Obviously, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky’s stick, Mario Lemieux’s stick — [the photo is] probably the top one,” he said.
Surpassing Howe with his 802nd goal and chasing down Gretzky’s record of 894 are all that remain for Ovechkin.
“It’s remarkable what he’s been able to do,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “His shot, it’s world-class. It might be one of the best ever.”
