Commanders fall to 49ers as Taylor Heinicke benched for Carson Wentz

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Taylor Heinicke slammed his helmet and paced the sideline. It was all he could do after watching his pass sail into the arms of a defender, ending a second consecutive drive with a turnover. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He knew what was coming. So did Carson Wentz, who promptly began practicing snaps with center Wes Schweitzer on the sideline.

After Heinicke led Washington on a 5-2-1 stretch and into the playoff hunt, his run came to a crashing halt Saturday afternoon as turnovers and penalties felled the Commanders in a 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The defeat left Washington 7-7-1, still in seventh place in the NFC, thanks to earlier losses by the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks, with two games remaining in the regular season.

The quarterback switch became a possibility after the Commanders’ Week 15 loss to the New York Giants in which Heinicke fumbled twice in the red zone, spurning the team’s best chance of securing a playoff berth.

His leash in Santa Clara was short. Very short.

After Heinicke went 13 of 18 for 166 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and one fumble, Wentz took over with about nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and promptly led the Commanders on an 82-yard scoring drive. He capped it with a 20-yard toss to Curtis Samuel.

Heinicke, back in his previous role as the No. 2, was the first to congratulate Wentz as he trotted off the field.

Yet, the score merely shaved the 49ers’ lead to 10. There was already too much self-inflicted damage for the Commanders — penalties (six, for a loss of 51 yards), turnovers (two) and big plays allowed by a previously stout defense — many of the same issues that hindered the start to the season.

Going into the game, the Commanders said they wanted to emphasize emphasis the run, especially after Coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner bemoaned the minimal touches for rookie running back Brian Robinson. Getting him the ball early and often, and staying committed to the run, were priorities Saturday.

But against the 49ers’ league-leading run defense, Washington’s commitment failed to pay dividends. On 24 first-half carries, the Commanders totaled only 52 yards for an average of 2.2 per run. Robinson finished with 22 carries for 58 yards and the team totaled 79 yards on the ground.

After a pair of three-and-outs to start, the Commanders’ offense found some semblance of rhythm on their third drive, traversing 84 net yards on 17 plays before stalling at the 1 yard line. Rivera went for it on fourth-and-goal, but Antonio Gibson couldn’t muster the needed yard on a carry up the middle.

Penalties, including three on the offensive line in the first half, were a big factor in Heinicke being forced to convert four third and longs in that span, including a third and 14 with 45 seconds left in the second quarter. As the pocket collapsed around him, Heinicke fired a pass to Curtis Samuel for a 14-yard completion that helped set up a touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson two plays later.

Washington’s defense welcomed back Chase Young. The plan was to limit him to 12-16 snaps, but that was scrapped in the second half as he settled in. Young appeared spry after his 22-game absence after an extensive knee surgery, notching a batted pass and a backside tackle, both promising signs as he works his way back into form.

But the Commanders were coping with another injury to a key defender: Do-it-all safety Kam Curl was sidelined because of an ankle injury, and his absence was felt. To compensate, Rivera turned primarily to Jeremy Reaves, who, for the most part, held up.

Breakdowns occurred elsewhere.

In the second quarter, Washington’s run defense came undone on a 71-yard touchdown by Ray-Ray McCloud, who burst through the right side of the line and found a wide lane cleared by key blocks from teammates.

Then in the third quarter, 49ers rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy found tight end George Kittle wide open in the middle of the field after a coverage breakdown. Safety Darrick Forrest, who picked off Purdy in the second quarter to set up the touchdown by Dotson, was deep and failed to track Kittle, who sped past him on a seam route to catch a 34-yard pass for a score.

Rivera, still hot from the previous weekend when a late Commanders touchdown against the Giants was negated by a penalty and a subsequent attempt was ruled incomplete despite apparent defensive pass interference, had a lengthy conversation with officials again Saturday.

In the third quarter, the Commanders called a quarterback sneak on a fourth-and-1 in their own territory but after bringing the chains out to measure, officials ruled they were short by inches. Rivera gave the officials an earful, then watched from the sideline as Purdy again found Kittle for a quick score.

Kittle ran a shallow cross while Purdy faked a handoff and rolled left. Kittle took a short pass and zagged back across the field, leaving a crowd of Washington defenders in his wake before jogging into the end zone.

The Commanders’ response: Give Terry McLaurin a shot. A big one.

From his own 43-yard line with about three minutes left in the third, Heincike launched a 51-yard pass up the middle to his favorite receiver. With two defenders around him, McLaurin dove for the catch at the San Francisco 6.

Two plays later, McLaurin caught his 20th career touchdown pass, turning back to the ball in the middle of the end zone to grab it between two defenders.

Adding to the Commanders’ woes was a special teams unit that drew three flags, including an untimely unnecessary roughness penalty on Rachad Wildgoose that gave San Francisco an extra 15 yards before Purdy hit Brandon Aiyuk for a 54-yard catch-and-run.

The Washington defense held up in the red zone, forcing the 49ers into field goals on three consecutive fourth-quarter drives inside the Washington 20.

The Commanders entered the fourth quarter trailing by just seven points with Heinicke playing well, but a regression on back-to-back drives from the offense sent the quarterback to the bench.

On the first, Nick Bosa hit him just as he pulled back to throw, knocking the ball into the arms of Jordan Willis at the Commanders’ 11-yard line. The 49ers turned it into a field goal that expanded their lead to 27-14.

On Washington’s subsequent drive, Heinicke was intercepted by cornerback Jimmie Ward at the 25 on a short pass intended for Robinson. The defense held, forcing a field goal that moved the score to 30-14.

Rivera turned to Wentz for the remainder of the quarter, giving him his first snaps since Week 6, when he injured his finger and was placed on injured reserve.

After the Commanders trimmed the 49ers’ lead with a touchdown drive — the two-point attempt failed — San Francisco sealed it with another score of its own, a one-yard touchdown run by Christian McCaffrey.

Washington, heads down, trudged off the field with another loss, possibly a different starting quarterback and a dwindling opportunity to return to the postseason.

