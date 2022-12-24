Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s Christmas Eve, which means it must be time for the Hawaii Bowl, which annually serves as gift-wrapping background entertainment for sports gamblers everywhere. Here’s a look at the matchup, including any players and coaches who have departed via the transfer portal or are opting out. Spreads and totals were taken Friday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com.

Hawaii Bowl

In Honolulu

San Diego State (-6.5) vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/under: 48.5

8 p.m. Eastern, ESPN

Neither of these teams is particularly strong on offense, with Middle Tennessee (7-5) ranking 91st in success rate and San Diego State (7-5) ranking 106th. The two teams go about their inefficiency in different ways, however: The Blue Raiders operate at one of the fastest paces in the country (21.9 seconds per play, 12th nationally), while the Aztecs are plodding (29.6 seconds per play, 126th out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams). San Diego State went 5-2 with converted safety Jalen Mayden at quarterback, and though his statistics are pedestrian (10 touchdown passes, seven interceptions), only two FBS teams allowed more passing yards per game than Middle Tennessee’s 291.3.

Key personnel losses: Neither team has suffered huge losses, though San Diego State safety CJ Baskerville — the MVP of the Aztecs’ bowl game in 2021 — has transferred to Texas Tech (he had missed the past five games because of injury, anyway).

Pick: Over 48.5. The Aztecs’ defense has not played against an offense that moves at the same tempo as the Blue Raiders’ this season. It’s also the lowest total for a Middle Tennessee game this season, and the Blue Raiders’ fast offense — against a good but hardly great Aztecs defense — and permissive defense should mean enough points to get us over.

