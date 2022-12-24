Capitals’ John Carlson out indefinitely after taking puck to the face

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson was discharged from the hospital Saturday and will be out indefinitely after taking a puck to the face during Friday’s win over the Winnipeg Jets. The frightening injury occurred 55 seconds into the third period, when a slap shot from Winnipeg’s Brenden Dillon hit Carlson up high. Carlson immediately fell to the ice, bleeding profusely. Carlson skated to the locker room with a towel pressed to his face. He was then transported to the hospital for “precautionary evaluation,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said after the game.

Washington’s next game is Tuesday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, who scored his 801st and 802nd goal Friday, passing Gordie Howe for second all-time, expressed concern for his longtime teammate after the game.

“It sucks that Carly get hurt and the whole third period I think the boys were thinking about him and how he’s doing, but I hope he’s all right,” Ovechkin said. “I don’t know what’s happening right now, but all our minds right now are with him.”

Carlson has eight goals and 13 assists through 30 games and is averaging a team-high 23:24 of ice time. If Martin Fehervary, dealing with an upper-body injury that the team is calling day to day, is not healthy enough to play Tuesday, Alex Alexeyev could take Carlson’s place in the lineup. Alexeyev was recently activated off injured reserve after he took a high hit on Dec. 9.

Carlson’s injury is the latest ailment the team has been forced to cope with this season. The current injury list includes T.J. Oshie (upper body, day to day), Fehervary , Beck Malenstyn (broken finger), Tom Wilson (ACL, indefinitely) and Nicklas Backstrom (hip, indefinitely).

