NFL live updates Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers

Commanders defensive end Chase Young warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
By
clock iconUpdated just now

The Washington Commanders (7-6-1) look to improve their playoff chances when they take on the red-hot San Francisco 49ers (10-4) in Santa Clara, Calif. Follow along for live updates.

Here’s what to know

  • Kickoff: 4:05 p.m., Levi’s Stadium
  • TV: CBS
  • Radio: 630 AM; 100.3 and 105.9 FM
  • Line: 49ers -7
