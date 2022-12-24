NFL live updates Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Commanders look to end San Francisco’s seven-game winning streak and improve their playoff odds after a disappointing loss to the New York Giants on “Sunday Night Football.” Washington will probably lean heavily on rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. against the NFL’s top-ranked defense. Robinson rushed for 89 yards against the Giants but had only four carries in the second half.

Washington defensive end Chase Young will play for the first time since injuring his knee in Week 10 of last season, but he will be on an unspecified snap count. The last time Young faced the 49ers, he had a fumble return for a touchdown in a win that fueled Washington’s playoff run at the end of the 2020 season. The Commanders will also welcome back cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who has missed the past three games with an ankle injury.