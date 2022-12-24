The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

NFL Week 16 primer: Gardner Minshew tries to help Eagles clinch No. 1 seed

December 24, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. EST
Gardner Minshew takes over at quarterback for the Eagles for their road game against the Cowboys. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Gardner Minshew takes over for the injured Jalen Hurts at quarterback as the Philadelphia Eagles attempt to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC on a busy Christmas weekend in Week 16 of the NFL season.

The NFL will play 11 games Saturday, including a night game in Pittsburgh as the Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders commemorate the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception.” That will come after the Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys in a late-afternoon game in Arlington, Tex.

Minshew, the former starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars who achieved something resembling folk-hero status in his more productive moments, gets the starting nod for the Eagles. Hurts, a top contender for the league MVP award, is sidelined with a sprained right shoulder he suffered while being tackled at the end of a run during Sunday’s triumph at Chicago.

The Eagles are on a five-game winning streak and have a league-best record of 13-1. With three regular-season games remaining, they lead the second-place Cowboys by three games in the NFC East. They are two games in front of the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC’s top seed, which would bring the conference’s lone opening-round postseason bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The Eagles need only one more victory to secure that.

So this game means everything, in some ways — but also next to nothing, in other ways. The Eagles almost certainly will secure the top seed, even if it doesn’t happen Saturday. The Cowboys already have clinched a playoff spot but have little hope of overtaking the Eagles in the division race. They would be well served to return to a higher level of play before the postseason, however. In their past two games, they narrowly beat the one-win Houston Texans, then lost in overtime to the Jaguars.

Weather could be an issue in many cities Saturday, given the wintry conditions overtaking many parts of the country. Many games have playoff implications. The NFL scheduled most of this weekend’s games for Saturday but will play a three-game slate Sunday.

