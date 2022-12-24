Wizards close out bruising six-game road trip with resounding win over Kings

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SACRAMENTO — More than two hours before the Wizards and Kings tipped off Friday, two men stood on a corner a block away from Golden 1 Center sporting Kyle Kuzma jerseys. Each jersey was a Lakers edition, No. 0 — one gold, one black — so it was clear who the pair were going to see.

It’s doubtful they left disappointed.

Kuzma put on a show with 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists as the Wizards produced one of their best games of the season in a 125-111 victory over the Kings. Washington (13-21) has now won two of its past three games after losing 10 straight. Friday was also just the second time the team has surpassed 120 points in its past 13 games.

“I just put my hard hat on every night,” Kuzma said. “I come ready to play. I’ve got something to prove to myself every single night. I’m ready and I’m available for my teammates. I have the same mentality every night.”

At one point, Kuzma poured in seven points in less than three minutes after halftime when he dribbled into a pull-up three-pointer that even he described as a heat check. As the net ripped and the Wizards took 28-point lead, any thoughts of a Kings rally seemed improbable. Bradley Beal (24 points) hit a jumper in the paint soon after to extend the lead to 30 points, the Wizards’ biggest of the season.

The Kings chipped away the rest of the evening but never got closer than 13. Late in the fourth quarter a fan in the stands cheered “Beat the tra-ffic, beat the tra-ffic.”

“I don’t know if you guys saw it, but I felt like we had a different swagger today,” said Kristaps Porzingis, who was back in the lineup after a two-game absence because of a non-covid illness.

Part of that swagger was Rui Hachimura putting up 21 points in his second night back after missing 31 days and 16 games with a bone bruise in his right ankle. Against the Jazz on Thursday, he seemed to ease himself back in. Friday night in Sacramento, he attacked from the outset, led a second-quarter surge with the reserves and finished two points shy of his season high. He started 6 for 6 before first miss came late in second quarter.

“I'm just trying to be aggressive,” Hachimura said. “Both offensively and defensively, from the beginning.

“I'm just trying to bring the energy. I think I can be the guy to bring the energy to both ends. Today I just showed it.”

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Domantas Sabonis posted a triple-double with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. credited the defense for the offensive output

“Honestly, I thought it was our defense,” Unseld said. “It allowed us to get out and run. Twenty-plus fast-break points. It’s one of the things we preached all year. We get stops, we have the license and freedom to push and we made the most of those opportunities.”

Here’s what else to know about Friday’s win:

Welcome back

Delon Wright checked in at the 3:22 mark of the first quarter as he made his return from a hamstring strain that had sidelined since Oct. 25. The team started the season 3-1 with him in the lineup. He had back-to-back plays early in which he delivered a slick bounce pass to a cutting Hachimura for a layup. He then got a deflection on defense. Early in the second quarter he executed a sneaky steal of a Kings inbounds pass after a Wizards basket. Those are the little things Wright does that were missed. He finished with two points and eight assists in 15-plus minutes.

Porzingis was spotty in his return to the starting lineup, finishing with seven points on 2 for 11 shooting. He did grab 13 rebounds.

Back-to-back

Deni Avdija missed his second consecutive game with lower back soreness as the Wizards had a late scratch for the second straight day. Will Barton was a surprise addition to the injury report about 90 minutes before the game, also with lower back soreness, and did not play. Unseld said he woke up stiff and wasn’t able to get loose, something he attributed to the long road trip and many nights in hotels.

Good trouble

With Hachimura, Wright and Porzingis back in the lineup, Unseld and his staff are set to have a lot more options and their disposal. The team now has three days off and hopes to have Avdija and Barton back in the lineup when they return. That would make the roster its healthiest since the early part of the season.

“It gives you the flexibility [of] ‘what do we need in that moment?’ ” Unseld said. “Sometimes you just try to figure out what that looks like, the pairings, how you utilize guys. And some guys are going to get squeezed. That’s just the nature of it. You’re not going to be able to play 11, 12 guys every night.

“I think it’s a good problem to have when you know you have enough depth to kind of get you through.”

