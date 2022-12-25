Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The inevitable finally happened. Taylor Heinicke, the backup quarterback with a combo of magnetism and football character that often surpasses his talent, scraped his head against his ceiling so often Saturday that the Washington Commanders benched him. To end the game — and probably for the remainder of a season with a playoff berth at stake — they turned to Carson Wentz, the player making $28 million this season whom they traded multiple draft picks to acquire in March.

Teetering along their path to the postseason, the Commanders are poised to make the most consequential decision of Coach Ron Rivera’s three seasons with the franchise. It also feels like the most predictable decision. For as much as Heinicke’s demeanor and competitiveness fit this team, his impact comes with an expiration date. The Commanders just went 0-2-1 in December, dropping Rivera’s record as Washington’s coach during this critical month to 3-6-1. If you isolate the past two seasons, Rivera’s team is 1-4-1 in December. Heinicke has started all six of those games. The offense has failed to produce more than 20 points in each of them.

The struggles aren’t all on Heinicke. In particular, the inconsistency and gradual regression of the offensive line without Brandon Scherff this season makes it difficult for anyone under center. In a sport that requires constant adjustment, Wentz had disastrous moments early in the season because he was learning offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s system, and he has a bad habit of holding on to the football too long. Then Wentz broke a finger and Heinicke replaced him. Heinicke’s familiarity with the offense, quicker decision-making and the improved run game with rookie Brian Robinson Jr. helped the Commanders for the bulk of a stretch in which they won five of six games after a 2-4 start. But now that teams have gotten used to them again, the Commanders are in need of further revision. And this is why Heinicke’s limitations now outweigh his positives.

Advertisement

He is who he is, and you love him until he’s not enough. With two games remaining, Washington (7-7-1) could still hold on to the seventh and final NFC playoff seed by sticking with Heinicke. But considering the cautious offensive brand of football they’re playing, they have to perform too close to flawless nearly every down to win that way.

The Commanders need a boost: more big plays, more surprises, more margin for error. They’ll have to settle for the erratic skill set of Wentz.

After a 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Eve, Rivera remained undecided about which quarterback will start next week against the Cleveland Browns. But he said he would make the decision quickly to maximize the starter’s preparation time. It doesn’t seem as if he is making an open-minded choice as much as he is verifying that turning back to Wentz is the proper risk.

Advertisement

The coach has been frank about the possibility in recent weeks. There has been so much smoke, so much legitimate reason for speculation. Then, in the middle of an otherwise efficient game, Heinicke committed two turnovers in a three-play span, which led to two field goals that increased the 49ers’ lead to 30-14. First, Heinicke lost a fumble, the football popping into the air after Nick Bosa sacked him. Then he threw an interception to cornerback Jimmie Ward. Overall, he played a solid game, completing 13 of 18 passes while throwing for 166 yards and two touchdowns. But Rivera took the opening to take a look at Wentz in a game for the first time in 10 weeks.

“When the game got to where it was, the last thing we wanted was for them to tee off on [Heinicke],” Rivera said.

It was a compassionate way to explain away the fact that he really wanted to see how Wentz looked in an offense that has improved since the beginning of the season. Wentz went 2-4 as the starter before Robinson became a major factor, before the receiving corps took form and before the entire offense developed its run-based identity. Washington traded for Wentz thinking he could amplify a young and talented unit. With the offense struggling and Heinicke lacking the skills to take on a heavier load, Rivera couldn’t resist flirting with the original plan.

Advertisement

Wentz played well. The game was out of reach, and the 49ers’ league-best defense played softer coverages. But Wentz did enough to turn the coach’s head. He entered and immediately led the Commanders on a touchdown drive, capping it with a 20-yard pass to Curtis Samuel. In the fourth quarter, Wentz was 12-of-16 for 123 yards.

Even with all the qualifiers about how conservative San Francisco was at that point, the lasting impression for Rivera wasn’t just the stats. It was how Wentz operated. He was decisive. He escaped the pass rush and made a highlight-reel flip pass to get started. He showed superior arm strength and an ability to jolt the offense out of an incremental slog.

It was refreshing to see, especially on a day when Washington failed to score during a 17-play, 84-yard drive that lasted more than 10 minutes. The team has struggled in the red zone and faced an alarming number of third-and-long situations recently. It remains to be seen whether Wentz can fix his own red-zone issues and limit negative plays. But in theory, he can diversify the offense because he has ideal size, can make every throw and still flashes standout traits.

Advertisement

You can already hear Rivera rationalizing the decision.

“Our ability to run the ball takes a lot of pressure off the quarterback,” Rivera said. “This is a different unit from the group he played with. There are some things that [show] what he can do when he does have the opportunity to stand tall in the pocket.”

Then again, there is the well-documented baggage. Most pertinent now is the way Wentz ended last season in Indianapolis. The Colts were 9-6 with two games remaining. They lost both and failed to make the playoffs. Wentz managed just 148 and 185 yards passing in those games. In the season finale, Indianapolis needed only to beat the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars to sneak into the postseason. The Colts lost, 26-11. They couldn’t get rid of Wentz fast enough, and they had to be a bit stunned when the Commanders offered a nice package of second-day draft picks to acquire him.

Advertisement

Now, Wentz may get the chance to show what he learned from that debacle. Rivera and the front office can either salvage the questionable move they made nine months ago, or they can endure a double dose of second guessing — one for pursuing Wentz in the first place, another for going back to him when Heinicke is a steadier, but not spectacular, choice.

The Commanders don’t have a comfortable option. At this point, each seems like a gamble. There are no great percentages for Riverboat Ron to play. It’s just a game of perception, and after three years of mediocrity, he needs to win this one badly.

GiftOutline Gift Article