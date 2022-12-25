Charlie Lindgren has put on a show in December, keying Capitals’ surge

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While virtually all the recent attention surrounding the Washington Capitals has revolved around captain Alex Ovechkin, backup goaltender Charlie Lindgren has quietly put on a show. Since Dec. 5, Lindgren, 29, has amassed an 8-1-0 record with a .933 save percentage and a 1.89 goals against average. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His only loss in that span was Washington’s 2-1 home loss to Dallas in mid-December. The Capitals held a one-goal lead headed into the third against the Stars, but a rebound power play goal and a lucky bounce resulted in the two goals for the visitors.

Lindgren was again solid Friday night in the Capitals’ 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets, making 25 saves in the win. He had a huge stop on Jets forward Adam Lowry in the second period with the Capitals up 1-0. Minutes later, Sonny Milano scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal.

“I felt really good,” Lindgren said Friday night, “ … just feel good about where my game’s at right now. Those games sometimes are a little bit tough when you’re not getting a lot of rubber, but you just stay in it and stick with it and end up being a pretty solid game.”

Lindgren’s role increased this month after starter Darcy Kuemper was injured on Dec. 3 against Calgary. Kuemper was placed on injured reserve a week later and was sidelined until Thursday, when he made his return in the Capitals’ 3-2 overtime win in Ottawa.

In Lindgren’s first four games after Kuemper’s injury, he went 4-0-0 with a .949 save percentage and 1.50 goals against average. He was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for that stellar stretch.

Lindgren has been the backbone for a team that struggled through the first 20 games of the season, going 7-10-3. Since then, Washington has a 12-3-1 record and is back in a playoff position.

After a holiday break, Washington next plays Tuesday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. On paper, the game should be a Kuemper start, but a convincing argument could be made to let Lindgren take the big stage in New York.

“We’re all playing really well, I think, and we’re certainly all bought in to the game plan,” Lindgren said. “I think our coaching staff has done a good job with us and just seeing our compete level night in, night out. I feel like we’re outcompeting teams, outworking them and finding ways to win hockey games. I think we’re all having a blast.”

Lindgren’s work ethic has also earned him the respect of his new teammates. Typically, he stays out for extra work at practice, wanting to get in as many reps as possible. In the locker room he has a warm, bubbly personality, always eager for a chat and with a smile on his face.

The Lakeville, Minn. native has been a welcome addition to a Washington team that overhauled its goaltending tandem in the offseason. He signed with the Capitals on the first day of free agency in July — the same day the franchise inked a deal with Kuemper to be its No. 1 netminder.

Washington signed Lindgren to a three-year, $3.3 million deal. At the time, his most recent NHL experience was limited to five games for the St. Louis Blues last season — when he went 5-0-0. Before that, he spent five seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, posting a 10-12-2 record in 24 starts, with a 3.00 goals against average and a .907 save percentage.

With the Capitals, Lindgren is having something of a breakout month. Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Washington “couldn’t have asked for anything more from him.”

“He’s been rock solid,” Laviolette said. “Sometimes with us, with the adversity we’ve faced this year, I think guys wait for an opportunity to get in there and Darcy was getting the majority of the starts and Charlie was working hard every day, waiting, waiting. … There’s no question that he has a big hand in us starting to climb here.”

For Lindgren, it’s been nice to get in a rhythm.

“I’ve just tried to go in and do my job,” Lindgren said. “That’s really it. … I just wanted to go in every night and give the team a chance to win. This team’s been [playing] extremely hard for me; a lot of credit goes to them.”

Kuemper also praised Lindgren for helping spark Washington’s climb while he was sidelined.

“He was on fire in there and I think we — the team — really rallied around that,” Kuemper said. “Super happy for him, happy for our group. We needed the points. So it was nice to see the guys get on a roll.”

