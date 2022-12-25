After a promising return, Chase Young is ready to ‘be that dog’ again

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — In the fourth quarter, after a defensive stop, Washington Commanders Coach Ron Rivera walked down the sideline to talk with star defensive end Chase Young, who had blown past the 12- to 16-snap limit Rivera had anticipated for his return. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “How do you feel?” Rivera remembered asking Young after his 22nd snap.

Before the game, Rivera had told Young to be honest with the team. They had been cautious in the 405 days since Young had torn the ACL in his right knee, and especially so in the last seven weeks as the drama of “Is this the game?” dragged on. But now that Young was finally on the field — wide smile, swinging blond dreadlocks, bulky brace — he seemed intent not to leave it. He batted down a pass, made a chase-down tackle and snuffed out a screen.

“Coach, I’m feeling really well,” Young said.

“Okay, let’s go,” Rivera replied — and later, when he recounted the conversation, he was beaming.

Overall, Young had a promising return in Washington’s 37-20 loss. The 23-year-old looked tough and aware, and those standout plays suggested his vast potential might still one day be achievable. He finished with 30 snaps and was not limited to certain situations, such as third-down pass rushing. He played long stretches of drives, defended the run and the pass, and did not appear to struggle to rush in tandem with his linemates, as he did before he got hurt Nov. 14, 2021.

In its last three games, Washington has received blunt reminders of how big a boost a defense can get from a young, game-wrecking end. Nick Bosa of the 49ers and Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants have each made key plays to keep Washington winless. If Young can fit in with Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen — all of whom are having among the best years in their careers — then the talented front can help steady and solidify the defense for the stretch run.

Now, Rivera said, Young has set a baseline of performance he expects him to grow from as the Commanders push for the postseason in their final two games hosting Cleveland and Dallas.

“Time to go,” Young said. “I’m fresh. My mind is fresh, and my legs are fresh. I’m going to be that dog for this run.”

Midway through the 49ers’ first drive on Sunday, Young entered for his first series. It was uneventful — four runs, none directly at him — and after the second, he extended his right leg a bit, testing the knee. He flashed a thumbs up to the sideline. Two drives later, he handled a double team to set the edge against a run, and on the next play, a second and nine, Young saw running back Christian McCaffrey flare out to the flat, anticipated a quick swing pass and jumped to swat it down.

“S---,” Young said recounting the play — then, realizing he had used profanity during a news conference, chuckled. “My fault.”

Since entering the NFL in 2020, Young has excelled at batted passes — he had six in 24 career games entering Saturday — and the play was a reminder of how he can impact offenses beyond being a pass rusher.

“I was just happy to see him back out there, man,” receiver Terry McLaurin said, adding, “The more comfortable he gets, I think he could help us even more. But it was just exciting just to see him back out there playing football. You can tell his excitement really helped the defense.”

In the second half, Young seemed to find a groove. He used mostly power pass-rushing moves against 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, maybe the best lineman in the NFL, and won at least two reps, though he did not generate a pressure. On one drive, he chased down McCaffrey from the backside to limit the gain to four yards.

Late in the third quarter, Young made perhaps his best play of the game. It was second and five, and the 49ers tried a screen to McCaffrey. Young read it well, dropped to take away the throwing lane and forced quarterback Brock Purdy to scramble until end James Smith-Williams sacked him for a four-yard loss. Young became as animated as he was all game, swaggering back to the huddle and smacking Williams, the 49ers’ left tackle, on the butt.

“Y’all better tell [your coaches] to stop coming over here,” Young said he told Williams, flashing a trademark grin.

Sweat, one of Young’s closest friends on the team, called the screen play “pretty d--- good”.

“He was working the tackle over pretty good,” Sweat added. “We just couldn’t finish.”

Early in the fourth quarter, after Washington’s Taylor Heinicke threw an interception, Young was the first player on the field. He appeared ready to get into his stance until fellow defensive end Smith-Williams nudged him back toward the sideline, possibly as a reminder that it wasn’t his turn in the rotation. Young ran off the field and waited, antsy, to go back in. (He did on third and 17.)

When he wasn’t in the game, Young ping-ponged up and down the sideline as usual. He encouraged teammates, cajoled officials and trash-talked 49ers. After Rivera checked in on him, Young played eight more snaps. But late in the fourth quarter, as Young stood at the 25-yard line to watch the final offensive drive, he looked worn out by the heavy workload. He took a knee, which was unusual, before the final whistle.

In the locker room, Young moved slowly. He signed his game jersey, packed his Louis Vuitton travel bags and sipped blue Gatorade. He had a large, pinkish bruise on his left biceps, and when he saw assistant athletic trainer Mark McCracken walking by, he grinned and nodded.

“It’s going to feel great,” McCracken said of the soreness Young would experience on Sunday. “You’ve been waiting for that feeling! You’ve earned that.”

Moments later, behind a microphone, Young said he felt his level of play validated the patience with which he had approached this process. He said it was a relief to get the first game out of the way, but that he was far from done.

“I wanted to do more out there,” he said. “Cleveland Browns, man. Yeah, come on.”

