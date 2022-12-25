Refs emphasize an old high school hoops rule: taunting = technical

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ben Bradford scored a layup, jogged back on defense and looked at his opponent. “Too easy,” the Gaithersburg High boys’ basketball guard said, according to him and his coach, Jeff Holda. Bradford’s bucket increased an already gaudy lead in an early-season matchup against Blair. He would finish with 30 points in the blowout win, but the mild trash talk earned him a technical foul. The coach pulled him to prevent the possibility of picking up a second, which would have triggered a one-game suspension.

The technical was a prime example of game officials’ increased emphasis on policing taunting. The District of Columbia Approved Basketball Officials Association, also known as Board 12, oversees referees for a variety of local high school leagues and is cracking down on taunting as a way of reducing hostility at games.

Board 12 defines taunting as any negative action directed toward the opponent, opponent’s bench or coaches.

“This is not inventing a rule — the rule book has had this all along,” Board 12 commissioner Doug Buschman said. “It’s just over time the tolerance that officials have developed for the behavior has just increased.”

On his technical foul on Dec. 13, Bradford said the referee was near the opposite side of the court. The senior said he doesn’t think the referee heard what he said and instead reacted to the fact that Bradford had said something to another player. He understands the reasoning behind the rule emphasis but doesn’t like how it eliminates friendly trash talk.

“We’re not out there arguing,” he said. “We’re not fighting. We’re just playing the game, we’re talking. We’re just having fun. It’s a part of the game.”

Holda also doesn’t like the new emphasis, saying it takes away from the competitiveness of the game and doesn’t allow players to be themselves.

Other coaches disagree. Whitman boys’ basketball coach Chris Lun also serves as the sport director for Montgomery County. He said he hasn’t heard from any coaches complaining about the emphasis on taunting and hasn’t seen much of a difference in officiating this year.

Lun held a meeting with his team to ensure they knew their behavior would be more closely watched.

“We always remind our guys before every game … there’s no jawing with the officials, no getting back in it with other players — there’s just no tolerance,” Lun said.

Board 12 does not track how many technical fouls are called each season, Buschman said, so any year-over-year comparison is anecdotal.

In recent seasons, it seems, more fights have occurred at high school sporting events, and the rule emphasis is one way to potentially reduce that. Last season, a Jan. 31 basketball game between Churchill and Blake was called off late in the fourth quarter because of a fight.

Then, a Sept. 16 football game between Gaithersburg and Northwest was canceled after a brawl broke out between the two teams. In response, Montgomery County Public Schools implemented new countywide safety measures for athletic events; weeks later the Gaithersburg athletic director and Northwest coach were fired for their roles in the fight.

Though some fights even begin in the crowd and spill onto the court or field, Buschman and officials in the leagues Board 12 works with concluded taunting was the catalyst for many of them.

“The objective was to limit the taunting that goes in the game to hopefully keep the environment from getting out of control,” he said.

A presentation Board 12 showed coaches before the season noted the hostile atmosphere at games made the environment more dangerous for officials. Buschman said officials are confronted by fans when leaving games and are constantly berated during those games.

They hope, with the new emphasis, the overall temperature in the gym will cool and lead to a safer environment.

But the taunting emphasis may take time for some to adjust to.

Bradford earned his second technical of the season Wednesday after dunking against Seneca Valley and giving a prolonged look at an opponent and yelling “Let’s go!” in excitement. Holda tried to call a timeout to get him off the floor and divert the referee’s attention, but it was too late. The ref already blew their whistle.

