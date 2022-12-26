Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The number of teams now qualified for the playoffs surpassed, in many stadiums, the digit on the thermometer. Eight franchises, four in each conference, have clinched postseason spots with two weeks to go. The Chargers can join them with a victory Monday night over the Colts. On Sunday, it will be January. It’s starting to feel an awful lot like playoff time.

Here is what to know.

The NFC might be making the grave mistake of letting Aaron Rodgers into the playoffs. Green Bay’s sudden hot streak, combined with the collapse of the conference’s soft underbelly, has shot the Packers into playoff contention. As December dawned, it seemed possible the Packers would turn to Jordan Love with an eye on either development or showcasing him for a trade. Three straight victories later, they could realistically steal the NFC’s final playoff spot — and give Rodgers a chance to make a run in an underwhelming conference.

Advertisement

As the wild card aspirants — the Giants, Lions, Commanders and Seahawks — all lost this weekend, the Packers intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times, held the Dolphins scoreless in the second half and erased a 10-point deficit to win in Miami, 26-20. It may have been the Packers’ most impressive victory of the season and provided further signs of life from a maligned defense that has allowed 19, 12 and 20 points during Green Bay’s streak.

The Packers, seemingly a franchise in flux less than a month ago, are suddenly the league’s most fascinating team. If they can beat both the Vikings (who don’t have much to play for) and the Lions (who showed in a horrible loss to the Panthers how vulnerable they are against the run) at Lambeau Field, they would have a 91 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight’s predictive model.

Postseason underachievement has defined the back half of Rodgers’s career. He is 7-9 in the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl after the 2010 season and hasn’t won the NFC again. He would still be a scary sight if he comes into the playoffs on a hot streak, playing with nothing to lose rather than freighted with expectations. The Packers’ defense is finally playing up to its talent level, and if David Bahktiari returns from an appendectomy, their offensive line will be as healthy as it has been all year.

Advertisement

The AFC playoff quarterback field could be outrageous. The Jaguars’ demolition of the Jets and the Titans’ loss to the two-win Texans moved Jacksonville into first place in the AFC South. That means with two weeks left, the starting quarterbacks in playoff position in the AFC are Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa.

All are first-round picks, with only Jackson selected outside the top 10. All are remarkably young; Mahomes, at 27, is the oldest. Two have already won an MVP award, and it would be more surprising than not if the others, perhaps aside from Tagovailoa, failed to win one before their career ends.

In the short term, every AFC playoff game will be must-watch, a spectacular display of the league’s present and future. In the long view, the collection of passers shows how difficult it will be to break into the AFC’s circle of contention. Whether Mac Jones or Kenny Pickett, for example, will be viable NFL starters is one question. Whether they can regularly compete with those quarterbacks for the next decade is another one completely.

Advertisement

The Broncos and Browns have already shown the risks of allocating resources to a perceived franchise quarterback on the trade market. Both cratered in the first seasons of Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson for different reasons, and now both will be shipping high draft choices to their previous teams. But the desperation for AFC teams to find a quarterback capable of competing with those seven will only increase.

It’s why the Raiders may be keen to move on from Derek Carr, why Jackson is justified in squeezing every penny out of the Ravens and why there will be a race to the bottom next season for college prospects Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. The might of the AFC quarterback crop will shape the league for years and years to come.

Death, taxes and Mike Tomlin winning football games. Tomlin will always find a way to win eight games. The Steelers were once 3-7 with a rookie quarterback and then traded a starting wideout who netted a second-round pick. They are now 7-8 and not technically out of the playoff race.

Tomlin’s streak of never having a losing record remains alive after one of the season’s most emotional victories: The Steelers retired Franco Harris’s number two days after his tragically timed death, and then Pickett and George Pickens, both rookies, connected on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the final minute to erase what had been a 10-point deficit and beat the Raiders, 13-10.

Even if the Steelers stumble and Tomlin suffers his first losing season in his 16th year as Pittsburgh’s head coach, it will be another commendable performance. No coach has a higher floor. Still, Tomlin must improve the ceiling in Pittsburgh. Since the Steelers started 11-0 in 2020, they have gone 17-19-1 in the regular season and have not been competitive in two playoff losses. Their last playoff victory came in 2016.

Advertisement

Few coaches in the league have earned better job security than Tomlin. But it’s been a half-decade since the Steelers were an elite team. Getting there with Pickett, who has shown promise but not elite traits, against the current AFC quarterback crop will be a massive coaching challenge. But who would want to bet against Tomlin?

The Cowboys’ offensive ceiling makes them a Super Bowl threat. Dallas is bafflingly inconsistent, its defense has been springing leaks for the second half of the season, and Mike McCarthy’s game management makes you cover your eyes. But the Cowboys must be taken seriously in the playoffs, because if they play their best offensive game, not many opponents can keep pace.

The Cowboys’ 40-34 victory over the juggernaut Eagles, assisted by four Philadelphia turnovers and defined by Dak Prescott’s third-and-30 completion to newcomer T.Y. Hilton, revealed how difficult Dallas is to stop. Its wide receivers, especially CeeDee Lamb, are too tough to defend in man coverage, and Prescott is too skilled at picking apart a zone. Defensive coordinators have no good options, especially when they have to account for Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard out of the backfield.

Advertisement

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon prefers simplicity to avoid surrendering big plays. Prescott made a meal of that approach Saturday. He completed all 24 passes he attempted when Philadelphia played zone coverage, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. The combination of that offense and Micah Parsons will give any playoff opponent a headache.

Dak Prescott earned a season-high 91 NGS passing score in Week 16.



Prescott completed all 24 of his passes against zone coverage for 300 yards & 3 TD, becoming the only player to earn a perfect 99 NGS passing score vs zone in a game since 2018.#PHIvsDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/zdNto4GSXU — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 25, 2022

The Cowboys, by the way, can still win the NFC East in the unlikely event they beat the Titans and Commanders and the Eagles lose to the Saints and Giants.

The Broncos are 4-11, and their future is even bleaker than the present. They tried and failed for years after Peyton Manning’s retirement to find a suitable quarterback and finally made an all-in move this offseason. Rather than solve the problem, they set the franchise on a course for utter disaster.

Advertisement

Even those who could peer around the corner and see Wilson’s decline coming could not have foreseen how quickly and disastrously it would arrive. The Broncos’ 51-14 loss to Rams on Sunday provided the lowest point in a season chocked with low points. They are last in the league in points scored per game. They are scuffling with one another on the sideline. They are a mess, and it may not be possible to clean up.

The Broncos’ new owners can fire Coach Nathaniel Hackett, but they have no outs at quarterback. Even if they could find a taker for him in a trade, his dead cap hit would be $107 million, according to Spotrac. That only drops to $85 million in 2024 and $49.6 million in 2025, when his actual cap hit will be $55.4 million, and Wilson will be 37. The Broncos cannot realistically trade or cut Wilson until 2026. Whether as their starter or a sunk-cost backup, they are stuck with him.

Denver will send its first-round pick, almost certainly a top-five choice, to the Seattle Seahawks along with additional draft capital. They surrendered massive draft capital for the right to tether themselves without recourse to one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

Advertisement

“I’ve got to play to the standards that I know how to play to, that I’ve been playing to my whole career,” Wilson told reporters after Sunday’s loss. But the player who set that standard no longer exists. Wilson was reliant on his running ability to open up the rest of his off game. Without it, he’s a pocket quarterback who lacks the size and processing to operate an NFL offense. He is not at a stage of his career where he can recapture the athleticism and nerve required to run, nor one where he is likely to transform his style of play.

Please, Panthers, don’t make us watch the Buccaneers in the playoffs. Carolina, which fired its coach and traded a franchise icon earlier this season, controls its own playoff fate after it dominated the previously scalding-hot Lions, 37-23. Even though Tampa Bay scraped out another improbable win over a bad opponent, the Panthers will win the NFC South if they beat the Buccaneers next week and then beat the Saints in Week 18.

Anyone who cares about entertaining football should hope Carolina pulls it off. The Cardinals, who lost handily to the Broncos last week and started third-string quarterback Trace McSorley, led by 10 points in the fourth quarter before Tom Brady engineered his latest comeback. Somehow, the Bucs can turn Brady’s heroics into a slog. There would be nothing interesting about watching them in the playoffs, which is remarkable given their quarterback is the best player of all time.

Advertisement

The Panthers, meanwhile, rebounded after a dispiriting loss to the Steelers with their best win in years. Interim coach Steve Wilks has gone 5-5, including 4-2 in the past six games. Given the state of the roster when he took over and the quarterback shuffling that endured, it has been one of the best coaching performances of the season. Their power running game would at least provide a challenge, especially matched up against a Cowboys run defense that has often been suspect.

GiftOutline Gift Article