Stephen Curry, clad in a green suit and a black turtleneck, had every reason to like what he saw during the Golden State Warriors’ 123-109 beatdown of the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Rather than rolling over without their superstar, Golden State's tenacious defensive spirit and championship mettle proved to be more than enough to pull off an upset against a Memphis team that entered as heavy favorites.

The Warriors’ approach to the Grizzlies has been to live with Ja Morant’s individual brilliance while trying to limit his supporting cast. They executed that plan perfectly on Christmas, maintaining firm control of the game from start to finish while fueling the hard feelings between the two teams with incessant trash talk. Klay Thompson, who got a technical foul for taunting Dillon Brooks, said it was “a good night to send a message” because the two teams might square off again in the playoffs. If that matchup does take place, Memphis must find better scoring balance and maintain its composure when faced with Golden State’s intimidation tactics.