Monday’s bowl schedule gives us just one game. Here’s a look at the Quick Lane Bowl matchup, including any players and coaches who have departed via the transfer portal or are opting out. The spread and total were taken Friday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com .

Two of the nation’s worst offenses get the spotlight Monday: Bowling Green (6-6) ranks 104th in success rate, and New Mexico State (6-6) ranks 123rd. This might be the worst matchup of the bowl season, but both teams are probably extremely happy to be bowling: Bowling Green is playing in its first bowl game since 2015, which was the last time it finished with a winning record. New Mexico State, which has spent the past five seasons playing a nomadic independent schedule after getting booted from the Sun Belt, is playing in only its fifth bowl game ever, and it needed an NCAA waiver to get here because it only played 10 Football Bowl Subdivision opponents after San José State canceled their Oct. 22 matchup following a player’s death.