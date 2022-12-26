Rob Nickens gets 400th win; Meridian embraces ‘pit bull’ mentality

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s been 27 years since Theodore Roosevelt boys’ coach Rob Nickens made his head coaching debut, at the now-defunct M.M. Washington High, yet he can still recall the pride he felt watching his mother tally each of his team’s victories. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Over the years, MaxPreps and school athletic directors have relieved Nickens’s mother of her win-tracking duties, but each victory still meant a lot. On Dec. 19, Nickens experienced a new level of pride as his players doused him with water following a 74-66 win over Dunbar — the 400th win of his career.

“If you get into this business for the right reasons, reaching a certain number of wins is the least of your concerns,” Nickens, 51, said. “But to reach a milestone like this with all of the turnover and politics that you see in coaching, man, that’s legendary — that’s a blessing.”

His full-court press defense and fast-paced offense proved successful early, but Nickens didn’t become well-known throughout the District until 2008, his third season at Theodore Roosevelt, when the Rough Riders knocked off Dunbar and Ballou to capture Nickens’s first city championship.

As his email address and Facebook name reflect — RobWinsChampionships — Roosevelt has become a public school powerhouse, winning four additional city titles as well as a D.C. State Athletic Association championship in 2014. Following a 29-2 season in 2020, Nickens was named All-Met Coach of the Year.

“Winning is fun,” Nickens said. “But more importantly, winning keeps our kids out of the streets and gives them an opportunity to change the trajectory of their families by going to college.”

Nickens said more than 100 of his players have gone on to play in college, and that’s what motivates him to continue coaching.

“At the end of the day, I know the kids in this city need me,” Nickens said. “What we do here is bigger than ball, it’s bigger than wins and losses, too. Growing up in D.C. isn’t like a lot of these suburbs, because there aren’t a lot of avenues for our kids to make it out. But basketball is one of them. So as long as I’m able, I’m going to keep building up young men and winning games.”

— Tramel Raggs

Meridian embraces ‘pit bull’ mentality

Before the season, Meridian girls’ coach Chris Carrico told his players they needed to be “pit bulls” on defense if they wanted to reach their third straight Class 3 state title game. At first, they laughed at the metaphor.

“Now, it’s actually a big source of pride on our team,” senior Peyton Jones said. “It’s almost cooler to be better at defense on our team than to be a big offensive player.”

Through eight games, opponents have scored an average of 31.5 points, no small feat for the Mustangs (7-1), considering they graduated 10 seniors and have played almost all of their nonconference schedule against Class 6 schools with much larger populations.

“We take a lot of pride in that, because I feel like a lot of bigger schools overlook us,” senior Elizabeth Creed said.

Those Class 6 games were by design by Carrico. After last season ended in a 51-47 loss to a gritty Carroll County program, he realized his team needed more experience playing in close games so they could understand the value of every possession. So far, the plan has worked.

“Now our team really likes to emphasize 50/50 balls, because obviously we learned in the state final game that could be the difference between a win and a loss,” Jones said.

— Spencer Nusbaum

Players of the week

Mia Johnson, St. Charles: The senior and Shippensburg commit tied her career-high with 39 points against Lackey on Dec. 19. She added 11 rebounds and four steals in the win.

Jadyn Harris, Bishop O’Connell: The junior went off for 30 points — including a five-for-five performance from three-point range — in the Knights’ 77-57 win over Rainer Beach (Wash.) at the Jerry Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

Kullen Robinson, Alexandria City: The senior had a career-defining game against Potomac (Va.), scoring 28 points on 10-for-14 shooting to hand the Panthers their first loss.

Eleanor Roosevelt girls’ defense: It’s hard to single out a player from the defensive clinic the Raiders put on in an 80-12 win over Bladensburg. Roosevelt had 40 steals and held the Mustangs to just two points through the first three quarters.

Events to watch

2022 Governor’s Challenge, Dec. 26-30

Lake Braddock Tournament, Dec. 27-29

All About the Girls Holiday Hoops Tournament, Dec. 29-30

Whitman coach reaches 250 wins

Whitman boys’ coach Chris Lun entered a classroom in Walter Johnson High to talk with his team. The Vikings had just defeated Walter Johnson, and the win was the Lun’s 250th with the Vikings.

As Lun stepped into the room, he received a moment of calm.

Then the silly string began to flow.

Lun’s players jumped around their coach, spraying him in the surprise celebration. His wife, Monica Hepburn, had set up the silly string in advance knowing her husband was on the cusp of the milestone.

Lun been the program’s standard-bearer since 2004 when he arrived at age 27. Eighteen years, a quarter of a thousand wins, and a 2006 Maryland 4A state title later, he’s still there — an accomplishment he’s proud of.

“It’s the only place I’ve coached,” Lun said. “It makes me realize that I have stuck in the same place and stuck with it and put in the time and made it important for the guys … I’m just [really] proud of the program that we’ve built.”

Before the Vikings (5-1) played their next game, he was honored in a pregame ceremony where he received a ball painted with “250” and the details of the victory. Lun planned to move it into the school’s trophy case while he decides where to put it in his house.

After the silly string fun in the classroom, Lun and his players gathered dustpans, brooms and wet paper towels to clean up their exuberant mess before heading on the bus home.

That’s a trademark of Lun’s, whether it’s 15 minutes in a classroom or 18 years with a team: He has left the place as nice or better than it was when he got there.

— Varun Shankar

A Hokie in charge at O’Connell

Brittany Davis had been teaching English at Bishop O’Connell for five years before an opportunity arose to combine the two parts of her professional life. Davis, who played college basketball at Virginia Tech, had kept a connection to the game into adulthood, working with local AAU teams and training players.

This past offseason, when Aggie McCormick-Dix vacated the head job at O’Connell, Davis figured the time and place was right to jump into the high school game.

“When the opportunity arose to interview for the head O’Connell job I thought ‘Oh this is it,’ ” she said. “ ‘I’m ready to hop back in and go for it.’ ”

The job is not an easy one, as the program faces high expectations every winter in the talent-rich Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. Davis and her squad started this year 7-3 amid an ambitious and eclectic nonconference schedule. The Knights have wins over programs from Texas, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

“Their best brand of basketball is when they all buy in,” Davis said. “Talented teams win games, but talented teams who play together and are mentally tough win championships.”

Before the challenges of the season even began, Davis was tasked with establishing a culture within her program. As somebody who played the game fairly recently, Davis had strong memories of what she liked and disliked about particular coaching styles.

“The fact that my college coach always had an open-door policy was big,” she said. “Yes, your players have to respect you and that’s important. … But there is a line between discipline and grace, and you have to know how to balance that so you can always have growing moments. That’s what I loved about my coaches: they were very strict, but at the end of the day they also extended grace.”

— Michael Errigo

