Battlefield, Westfield lead pack at big Virginia wrestling meet

None of the 41 schools at the King of the Rock wrestling tournament dominated. Last week at Rock Ridge High, 15 teams finished with more than 100 points, led by Battlefield (221), Westfield (184.5) and Paul VI (175). Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Despite Battlefield taking the team title, freshman Logan Katz, at 106 pounds, was the Bobcats’ only individual champion. In total, 11 D.C.-area wrestlers won championships, including Westfield 138-pounder Robert Rerras and Paul VI 132-pounder Keegan McMahon.

“Northern Virginia is on the rise with competitiveness, which is pretty neat to see,” Westfield Coach Keith Sholders said. “It’s getting more competitive than ever.”

Some of these Virginia schools don’t have to wait until the new year for another major meet. Fifty-nine schools are headed to Battle of the Bridge on Wednesday and Thursday at Woodbridge; that meet also will feature teams from Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

In Anne Arundel County, Chesapeake and South River, two of last year’s top teams, faced off in a dual meet at Glen Burnie last week. The Cougars edged the Seahawks, 35-34, in a decision that came down to the fourth tiebreaker: Chesapeake’s eight match wins to South River’s six.

— Shane Connuck

Indoor track and field

For West Springfield’s Aidan MacGrath, indoor season presents a particular mental challenge — but one she feels equipped to handle as a junior.

Typical indoor tracks are 200 meters long — half the length of outdoor tracks. For 1,600-meter runners such as MacGrath, that means indoor races feature twice as many laps, a detail that can cause major pacing issues for new runners.

“I think a lot of it is just experience, especially with it being on an indoor track,” MacGrath said. “Just knowing that you have double the amount of laps is something that can be intimidating.”

Many local runners don’t get the chance to train regularly on an indoor track, so transitioning from the outdoor season can pose problems, including the change in surface. MacGrath ran her first indoor meet during her sophomore year. She’s focused on using that experience to build mental strength that will translate to personal records in the 1,600 and the 4x800 relay.

“My coach and I talked a lot about how I’ve been in shape for some things, and I just haven’t quite been able to reach it because I had this big mental block,” MacGrath said. “But then I got over it my sophomore year … and it’s made it a lot easier to perform.”

— Aaron Credeur

Swimming

Calvert’s boys are at a competitive disadvantage for dual meets before the Cavaliers even hop in the water. Fielding only 10 swimmers, Calvert yields about 24 points per meet because of its absence of athletes in some individual races, Coach Brian Dryer said.

“It’s really, really difficult,” Dryer said. “But luckily we have some amazing kids that also swim club that are just phenomenal and very versatile.”

The team, which has been down two of its 10 swimmers because of illnesses early this season, consists of four freshmen, four seniors, a sophomore and a junior. Dryer cited the pandemic as a cause for the lack of swimmers: Only one freshman joined the team in 2021, when there were no meets.

Despite the Cavaliers’ depleted lineup, the team has held its own through four meets. Dryer’s strategy — spread out the swimmers to try to have at least two in each race — has resulted in a 1-3 record in dual meets, but Calvert’s biggest loss was by just 16 points.

Dryer can see the talent he has on the team despite its lack of depth. Junior Drew Lynch holds four individual team records, and senior Riley Strain has committed to Stevenson University. Dryer is excited for the championship season ahead, when his swimmers will be free to swim their best races without having to maximize points for the team.

“When we get to championships [such as the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference], regions and states, we’ll be much better off than what our record shows,” Dryer said.

— Noah Ferguson

Hockey

Last week, Woodson welcomed players old and new to the St. James in Springfield for its annual alumni game. This year, the club was also celebrating its 20-year anniversary.

The event is on alumni calendars as a “must-do” every year, said Woodson parent Royce Edington, whose son Carson is the assistant captain of the team. After the game ended in a 4-4 tie, alumni and current players met in the rink’s atrium and chatted over slices of pizza, sharing stories about their time on the ice.

This season, Woodson is operating as a co-op with Robinson and competes in the Capital Scholastic Hockey League’s North Division. The team entered the holidays 1-5-1.

— Hayley Salvatore

