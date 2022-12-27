Surging Capitals roll past the Rangers for their fifth straight win

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — The Washington Capitals shook off a little early rust, capitalized on some depth scoring and got stout goaltending from Darcy Kuemper as they cruised past the New York Rangers, 4-0, on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in their first game after the NHL’s holiday break.

Defenseman Erik Gustafsson scored his fifth goal in as many games to open a 2-0 lead late in the second period. Lars Eller made it 3-0 with 36.3 seconds left in the period to give the Capitals some breathing room on their way to a sixth straight road win, which matches a franchise record.

The Rangers tried to make a push in the third, but Kuemper was stellar and finished with 32 saves for his third shutout. Tuesday was just his second start since he was injured Dec. 3 at Calgary.

After blocking a shot moments prior, Conor Sheary hit the empty net from the defensive zone while the Capitals were shorthanded with 3:02 left. Sheary winced on his way to the bench but didn’t leave the game early.

Washington (20-13-4) extended its winning streak to five and has won 10 of its past 11. With the win, the Capitals moved into third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Netminder Igor Shesterkin (26 saves) did all he could to keep New York (19-12-5) in the game, but last year’s Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goalie couldn’t help the Rangers produce on the other end of the ice.

Washington hosts Ottawa on Thursday night. Nine of the Capitals’ first 10 games following the holiday break are against Eastern Conference opponents, including six against the Metro.

Gustafsson gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead with 2:59 left in the second. The Rangers challenged for goaltender interference after it appeared Sheary nudged Shesterkin in the crease. Replay confirmed the call and put the Capitals on the power play. The Capitals couldn’t capitalize on that opportunity, but they had been able to cash in on a two-man advantage in the first.

Marcus Johansson gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 8:44 with the Rangers’ Ryan Lindgren and Chris Kreider in the box. Johansson poked in a loose puck at the goalmouth after a misplay by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba.

Defenseman Alex Alexeyev nearly doubled the visitors’ lead late in the first after his shot on an odd-man rush hit the crossbar. Alexeyev played his first game since he was injured Dec. 9 against Seattle, replacing John Carlson in the lineup.

The Rangers had a few looks to get back into the game, including a scoring chance that was reviewed midway through the second. Julien Gauthier shot the puck, and it disappeared under Kuemper’s pads. The call on the ice was no goal, and that held up under review. Not long after, Gustafsson put Washington in command.

Here is what else to know about the Capitals’ win:

Carlson out ‘long term’

The Capitals placed Carlson on injured reserve Tuesday; he took a puck to the right side of his head in Friday’s win over Winnipeg. Carlson was taken to a hospital that night and was released Saturday. Coach Peter Laviolette said Carlson would be out “long term.”

“He’s certainly an important player,” Laviolette said. “We talked about it this morning: Our guys have to be ready for this challenge, to give more, to do more, to keep things moving.”

Other injured players close

A handful of the Capitals’ other injured players, including forward Beck Malenstyn and defenseman Martin Fehervary, are getting close to returning.

Malenstyn broke a finger in early November and has been practicing with the team. He traveled to New York and took part in Tuesday’s morning skate. Fehervary did not travel but has shown signs of progress since suffering an upper-body injury in early December.

Forward Tom Wilson, still recovering from offseason ACL surgery, skated on his own in Washington. He shed his noncontact jersey for the first time last week.

