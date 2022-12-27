Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We have a bursting slate of bowl games Tuesday. Here’s a look at the matchups, including any players and coaches who have departed via the transfer portal or are opting out. All times Eastern, and spreads and totals were taken Monday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Camellia Bowl In Montgomery, Ala.

Georgia Southern (-4) vs. Buffalo

Over/under: 66.5

Noon, ESPN

Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease is quite familiar with Buffalo, considering he made 26 starts for the Bulls from 2017 to 2021 before transferring. This year, he led one of the more pass-crazy offenses in the country: The Eagles (6-6) threw the ball 565 times (third in the nation) and averaged 327.8 passing yards (fourth). Buffalo was propped up by a defense that ranked 12th in success rate. The Bulls (6-6) lost three of four to end the season, with two of the losses coming against teams that finished with losing records.

Key personnel losses: Georgia Southern’s only major loss is cornerback Derrick Canteen, who has seven career interceptions and was named third-team all-conference this season. Buffalo starting center Jack Hasz, third-leading receiver Jamari Gassett and tight end Trevor Borland (11 catches) entered the transfer portal, while running backs Ron Cook Jr. and Al-Jay Henderson (who combined for 901 rushing yards) missed the season finale with injuries.

Pick: Georgia Southern -4. Buffalo was trending in the wrong direction at season’s end.

First Responder Bowl

In Dallas

Memphis (-7.5) vs. Utah State

Over/under: 60.5

3:15 p.m., ESPN

Tigers Coach Ryan Silverfield was thought to be on the hot seat after a second straight 6-6 season — Memphis didn’t beat any teams that finished with winning records — but he will return in 2023. The Aggies (6-6), who trailed at some point in five of their six wins, have one of the worst offenses of any team that qualified for a bowl game, ranking 115th in success rate and 116th in expected points added per play.

Key personnel losses: Memphis is in pretty good shape. The Aggies will be down to their third-string running back because Calvin Tyler Jr. (1,043 rushing yards) opted out to prepare for the NFL draft and No. 2 running back Robert Briggs is injured. Third-string quarterback Cooper Legas probably will start because of injuries and opt-outs from Utah State’s top two quarterbacks.

Pick: Memphis -7.5. Utah State’s offense wasn’t good even with a full complement of players, and now it’s trotting out backups at key positions.

Birmingham Bowl

In Birmingham, Ala.

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (-7)

Over/under: 64.5

6:45 p.m., ESPN

Defensive coordinator Chad Staggs will lead Coastal Carolina (9-3) after Jamey Chadwell left to take the top job at Liberty. Both teams feature solid quarterbacks. Holton Ahlers threw 23 touchdown passes and only five interceptions for East Carolina (7-5); Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall had 24 and two.

Key personnel losses: McCall, the three-time Sun Belt player of the year, announced he is transferring but will play in the bowl game. First-team all-conference center Willie Lampkin (transfer to North Carolina) and top edge rusher Josaiah Stewart (Michigan) will not play. East Carolina tight end Ryan Jones (eight touchdowns over two seasons) opted out, and starting center Avery Jones transferred to Illinois.

Pick: Over 64.5. Both teams have horrid defenses, particularly against the pass. East Carolina gave up 56 pass plays of at least 20 yards (127th out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams), and Coastal Carolina gave up 59 (130th).

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

In Phoenix

Wisconsin (-3.5) vs. Oklahoma State

Over/under: 43

10:15 p.m., ESPN

Luke Fickell isn’t wasting any time: He’ll have a hand in coaching Wisconsin (6-6) on Tuesday even though he was hired away from Cincinnati only one month earlier. (Interim coach Jim Leonhard will lead the team for the sake of continuity.) But let’s just skip to the next section, because it’s a doozy.

Key personnel losses: This might be the bowl game with the most key departures. Wisconsin third-team all-American linebacker Nick Herbig, all-conference nose tackle Keeanu Benton, starting center Joe Tippmann and starting cornerbacks Justin Clark and Jay Shaw opted out to prepare for the NFL draft, while starting quarterback Graham Mertz entered the transfer portal and committed to Florida. (He threw all but 11 of the Badgers’ pass attempts this season.) Oklahoma State (7-5) lost starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, running back Dominic Richardson, linebacker Mason Cobb and defensive backs Thomas Harper and Jabbar Muhammad to the portal.

Pick: Wisconsin -3.5. I’m not sure why anyone would want to bet on this game, considering the abundance of departures, but I guess I’ll side with the team looking to give Leonhard — a former Badgers player and a longtime assistant who spent more than half the season as interim coach after Paul Chryst’s firing — a nice send-off before he moves on to his next job.

