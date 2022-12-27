Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

About a week before Christmas in 2008, Pennsylvania’s presidential electoral college assembled in the Capitol in Harrisburg to cast its vote to confirm the victory of President-elect Barack Obama. Then-Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter presided over the assembly, announcing one by one, in groups of a few, the state’s 21 electors to present their ballots.

The third cluster of electors included a little-known, 39-year-old, former college football player named John Fetterman, who was mayor of a little rust-belt casualty town in Western Pennsylvania called Braddock. The fourth set started with Nutter calling up “the honorable Franco Harris ...”

He was calling up that Harris, the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back who died last week at 72.

“That was special,” Harris said then of casting an electoral vote for the first son of a Black man to become president. “I sign my name to a lot of things, but this was the most valuable thing I’ve ever signed my name to.”

Harris died just days before the Pittsburgh Steelers’ long-planned 50th anniversary celebration Saturday of his game-winning touchdown catch in the waning seconds of a playoff game. The “Immaculate Reception,” as it was dubbed because the ball ricocheted off another player before Harris scooped it up, helped transform a moribund franchise into one of the NFL’s most dynastic.

Advertisement

Harris was memorialized in Pittsburgh before the Steelers beat the Raiders — the same team against whom he turned the deflected desperation pass into a season-saving 60-yard touchdown — for completing what the NFL heralded as its greatest play ever, for being a nine-time Pro Bowl honoree and a four-time Super Bowl champion, and for retiring after 13 seasons with more rushing yards than anybody except Walter Payton and Jim Brown.

And he was recalled for being a humble citizen. “He was just a good man,” Terry Bradshaw, the quarterback-turned-broadcaster who threw that lucky touchdown pass, said simply.

But the reason Harris became an elector is what resonates about him the most with me, given our fascination and focus on athletes who stand for something other than themselves. Harris was picked to be an elector by the president-elect because of his work for Obama’s campaign in particular and Democratic Party principles in general. Harris was, for so much of his time in our psyche, active in being about, not just talking about, making a difference for others.

Advertisement

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, he took to the streets to urge unregistered voters to sign up and to push those who were registered to exercise their right.

He wasn’t fearful, as so many athletes have been, of supporting political candidates publicly. He campaigned openly for Obama, and privately he was a consistent donor to the Democratic Party and its candidates — and also the occasional Republican candidate.

“His voice was one that was widely respected in a variety of circles but also the political circles as well, and it happened to align with many of the things that we as Democrats stood for,” Pennsylvania State Sen. Jay Costa explained to CBS Pittsburgh the other day.

Harris never stuck to sports. Even before his playing career wound down in the early 1980s, long before WNBA players openly advocated for Raphael G. Warnock for Senate, Harris campaigned around Pennsylvania on behalf of a Democratic Senate candidate.

And then there was what he dared to do during the height of his career after his fortuitous reception turned the Steelers into a playoff staple that won four Super Bowls in six seasons. He struck. When NFL owners exercised their obstinate capitalist instincts, Harris gave voice and body to his union brothers upon deciding to strike against management.

Advertisement

He last did so as a retired player in 1987, when active players refused to play midseason and the owners responded by signing would’ve-beens off the street to keep the games going. The ploy all but imploded after a few weeks.

“One thing you have to remember — this goes for those crossing and those striking — owners say and think players come and go,” Harris said then. “If there is dissension, they’ll just get rid of people. That’s why solidarity now is so important; for now and also for later. The owners will realize team unity is important, and wouldn’t it be unfortunate if the players themselves are the ones who didn’t realize it?”

Harris was just as resolute during the 1982 player strike that lasted 57 days. And despite being a rookie of the year and a Pro Bowl player after his first two seasons, Harris was front and center when veterans went on strike July 1, 1974. He joined them at training camps as they opened later that month, when players chose to picket outside the camps rather than cross the entries.

Advertisement

They sported T-shirts and held placards that read, among other slogans, “No Freedom, No Football.” The players wanted to be able to switch teams when their contracts expired, to have free agency, just as Curt Flood had struck out to do in baseball. Harris carried one picket sign that read: “NFL Players On Strike To End Owners’ Monopoly.”

Franco Harris.

(h/t Gabe Kramer, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania) pic.twitter.com/F5jrJ9J0AY — Kevin B. Blackistone (@ProfBlackistone) December 23, 2022

The owners don’t have the monopoly they once did on their laborers. But the value of the teams they own continues to rise at a much faster rate than that of the contracts they pay their laborers. And those laborers continue to have a history of caving in on critical issues such as better health care and retirement benefits in exchange for short-term concessions such as pay increases. They bit at an extra game check from the regular season in a sport where additional wear and tear will reduce their already short careers and lead to a host of physical and mental calamities after they can no longer play.

There is a statue at Pittsburgh’s airport of Harris bending over to catch that famous touchdown pass at his toes. The Steelers — no, the union membership — should commission one of Harris standing erect, defiant. To power.

GiftOutline Gift Article