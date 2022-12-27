How Commanders rookie Jahan Dotson reemerged as a menace to defenses

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One of the finest catches of Jahan Dotson’s young career was stricken from the record. It didn’t count and may soon be forgotten but, boy, was it something. It was the second quarter of the Washington Commanders’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday when quarterback Taylor Heinicke faked a handoff, stepped up in the pocket as it started to collapse and fired a deep shot for Dotson down the left sideline. The rookie was one-on-one with defensive back Deommodore Lenoir, who clung to his right hip to force Dotson toward the sideline. As the ball neared, Dotson turned to catch it as Lenoir’s arms swung in his face, then tumbled onto his side — in bounds, no less — for a 39-yard completion that moved the Commanders to the 10-yard line.

As Dotson stood and flexed, the officials gathered their flags: Offsetting penalties away from the ball negated the play.

I know it didn’t count … but my god this catch. And throw. pic.twitter.com/Qo1zpUdf9d — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 27, 2022

But not all was squandered. The catch was another reminder of what Dotson has become in his first season — especially amid Washington’s push for a playoff berth.

After recording four touchdown catches in his first four games, Dotson was sidelined with a hamstring injury as the Commanders went on a run behind Heinicke. Washington has fallen off in recent weeks, going 0-2-1 in December, but its first-round draft pick has reemerged as a deep threat and a menace for opponents — even the 49ers’ top-ranked defense.

In the past three games — a tie at the New York Giants, a home loss to the Giants and Saturday’s defeat against San Francisco — Dotson has accounted for 23.8 percent of the Commanders’ targets (the most on the team) and caught 15 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He has a team-leading seven receiving touchdowns in 10 games — and needs two more to break Charlie Brown’s rookie record of eight set in 1982.

Oddly, his production has come when Washington has struggled, and the team’s recent woes may lead to a return to Carson Wentz as its starting quarterback. When the Commanders were hot, Dotson was sidelined or working his way back.

“Taylor didn’t throw to Jahan very much all through training camp because Jahan was with the starters and Taylor wasn’t,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. “So having an opportunity to throw to him in practice now a few weeks and then in the games, that has something to do with it, too.”

Dotson returned from his injury to join a much different offense — one that relied more on the running game. Coach Ron Rivera pointed to the Commanders’ increased use of two- and three-tight-end personnel, which limited Dotson’s chances to get on the field.

“He’s still important and very integral to what we’re doing, and he’s developing and he’s growing and we all know he’s got the potential to be a very, very good player for us,” Rivera said during the Commanders’ hot streak. “It’s just a matter of time before you see him start getting some more opportunities.”

Rivera was right, but not in the way he had hoped.

Over the past few weeks, the Commanders trailed most of the time, forcing them to play catch-up via the passing game. That meant more targets all around — 34.7 pass attempts per game over the past three compared with 27.6 in Weeks 6 through 12.

But it’s what Dotson has done with those targets that put him back in the spotlight.

In Week 13 at the Giants, Dotson’s 28-yard touchdown catch with 1:45 left in regulation (followed by a Joey Slye extra point) tied the score. Dotson used a stutter-step to gain separation on a slant from the right side, caught the ball in stride, dodged one defender and quickly spun off another to find a lane to the end zone.

When the Commanders hosted the Giants two weeks later, Dotson notched his first 100-yard game, finishing with 105. He had a 19-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter and an acrobatic 61-yard grab in the fourth. Dotson adjusted his body while the ball was in the air to get his arms behind the defender for the catch, which put the Commanders at the Giants’ 30-yard line.

Unfortunately, his work was squandered by a Heinicke sack-fumble in the red zone four plays later.

Dotson nearly had his second consecutive 100-yard game against the 49ers, finishing with 76. He had another highlight-reel catch when he managed to hold on to a pass that was thrown behind him and tipped by linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Late in the first half, he had a four-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter on a short out route that got him wide open in the back of the end zone.

#Commanders been trying to hit this little snag concept in the red zone for a while. TE spots up between Dotson's corner route and the RB in the flat. defense drives on the snag and flat route, leaves Dotson uncovered in the back of the end zone pic.twitter.com/KtgpRkXvrY — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 24, 2022

“Just a perfect play call for the perfect defense that we were going against,” he explained. “I was able to get behind the safety, and Taylor gave me a shot to go get it, and I got my feet in.”

When Dotson was drafted with the 16th pick out of Penn State, the Commanders were questioned for taking him so early, when analysts thought other prospects were more worthy. At 5-foot-11 and 182 pounds, he has the frame of a slot receiver. He’s small enough to prompt a team to move him inside and slender enough to cast doubt on his physicality, but Dotson has measured up so far.

“The guy’s got speed, he’s got playmaking ability, he’s got some competitiveness when the ball’s in the air,” General Manager Martin Mayhew said the day the Commanders drafted Dotson. “He’s kind of like Terry [McLaurin] in the fact that he’s not like the biggest guy, but the 50/50 balls, he has the ability to go up and get those.”

Washington’s evaluation of Dotson has held true. Among rookies, his seven receiving touchdowns are tied for the most, his 10 contested catches are tied for fourth and his 105.9 passer rating when targeted ranks third (minimum 40 targets).

“There’s a reason we drafted him in the first round,” Heinicke said. “He continues to make big plays, so you got him, Terry, Curtis Samuel out there, and we got those two backs that we got and the four tight ends that we have. There’s a lot of weapons out there. So the more that he keeps doing, it just opens up the field for everyone else.”

