J.J. Watt announces he will retire at the end of this season

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced his retirement at the conclusion of this season, writing in a tweet Tuesday that Sunday’s overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was his last home game. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” Watt wrote in a post juxtaposing pictures with his child. “My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game.



My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.



🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

Over 12 NFL seasons, including his first 10 with the Houston Texans, Watt was the most disruptive defensive force in the league at times, earning defensive player of the year honors in 2012, 2014 and 2015. A five-time Pro Bowl honoree, he twice led the league in sacks and was a unanimous selection to the its 2010s all-decade team.

Watt, 33, leads the Cardinals with 9.5 sacks this season. That number, tied for 12th in the NFL, reflects his dominance and, perhaps, his resolve.

Advertisement

It’s a figure that pales in comparison to his best seasons, when he tallied 20.5 sacks in 2012 and in 2014, becoming the first player to cross the 20-sack threshold twice. Watt last recorded double-digit sacks in 2018 (16). With two games remaining, he has 111.5 career sacks.

The Cardinals were eliminated from playoff contention this month, but Watt, whose career has been hampered by injuries, has enjoyed renewed productivity this season. After experiencing atrial fibrillation on Sept. 28, Watt had his heart shocked back in rhythm. Three days later, he played against the Carolina Panthers. The week after, he found his way to the quarterback against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article