NFC East watch: Cowboys keep pressure on Eagles as playoff picture comes into focus

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Dallas Cowboys kept their slim NFC East title hopes alive with a comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants gave the Minnesota Vikings all they could handle before losing on a last-second field goal and the Washington Commanders had no answer for the red-hot San Francisco 49ers.

Despite a rough weekend, the NFC East is the NFL’s only division with all four teams .500 or better, and the Eagles, Cowboys, Giants and Commanders would all make the playoffs if the season ended today. Here’s a look at where things stand with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)

Starting at quarterback in place of the injured Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another score. He also threw a pair of interceptions, including one in the fourth quarter that led to the Cowboys’ go-ahead field goal. Hurts’s status for Week 17 as he continues to recover from a sprained shoulder is uncertain.

Advertisement

The Eagles’ have two new injuries to worry about after Saturday’s loss. Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a torn tendon in his abdominal area late in the fourth quarter and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. The Eagles are hopeful the 32-year-old Johnson can return for the playoffs. Cornerback Avonte Maddox is out indefinitely after suffering a toe injury against the Cowboys. Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson (lacerated kidney) is eligible to come off IR this week, and his return could help mitigate the loss of Maddox in the secondary.

Remaining schedule (record in parentheses): vs. New Orleans (6-9), vs. N.Y. Giants (8-6-1)

Playoff outlook: The Eagles’ magic number to clinch the NFC’s top seed and a first-round bye remains one.

Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

The Cowboys ended the Eagles’ five-game winning streak by forcing four turnovers, including two in the final five minutes. Dak Prescott shook off an early pick-six to throw for 347 yards and three scores, and Dallas overcame a pair of 10-point deficits. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb finished with 10 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

Dallas’s defense struggled, allowing 442 total yards and failing to register a sack or force an Eagles punt. The Cowboys have a short week ahead of a Thursday night showdown with the Tennessee Titans. Pro Bowl running back Tony Pollard is questionable for the game with a thigh injury.

Remaining schedule: at Tennessee (7-8), at Washington (7-7-1)

Playoff outlook: The Cowboys need to win out and have the Eagles lose their final two games to clinch the division and give the NFC East its first repeat champion since 2004. With Saturday’s win, Dallas clinched at worst the NFC’s No. 5 seed, which goes to the non-division winner with the best record.

New York Giants (8-6-1)

The Giants rallied to tie the Vikings on Saquon Barkley’s touchdown run just before the two-minute warning, but missed an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot when Greg Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal sailed through the uprights as time expired. Barkley rushed for 84 yards on 14 carries and added 49 receiving yards on eight catches, as the Giants finished with a season-high 445 total yards. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 30 of 42 passes for 334 yards, one touchdown and a fourth-quarter interception.

Advertisement

Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari left Saturday’s loss with an ankle injury after registering one of the Giants’ four sacks. The second-year pro, who ranks second on the team with 5½ sacks this season, is questionable for Week 17.

Remaining schedule: vs. Indianapolis (4-10-1), at Philadelphia (13-2)

Playoff outlook: The Giants’ playoff chances are 92 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, and Brian Daboll’s squad can clinch a postseason spot with a win over the lowly Colts at home on Sunday. An upset loss to Indianapolis could set up a potential must-win game in the regular season finale against the Eagles.

Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

Taylor Heinicke committed turnovers on consecutive fourth-quarter possessions, prompting Commanders Coach Ron Rivera to bench him for Carson Wentz. After Washington’s mistake-filled 37-20 loss to the 49ers, Rivera said he hadn’t decided which quarterback would start against Cleveland on Sunday. Wentz led an 82-yard touchdown drive in his first action since Week 6 and finished 12 of 16 for 123 yards, but Washington trailed 30-14 by the time he entered the game.

Advertisement

The most encouraging thing for the Commanders from Saturday’s loss was Chase Young’s return from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 10 of last season. Young played 30 snaps, looked good doing it and could provide a boost to Washington’s defense down the stretch.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cleveland (6-9), vs. Dallas (10-5)

Playoff outlook: Thanks to losses by the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions over the weekend, Washington still controls its playoff destiny. If the Commanders win their next two games, they’re in the postseason. Their next opponent, Cleveland, has already been eliminated from playoff contention. If the Eagles clinch the NFC East title this week, the Cowboys will have nothing to play for in Week 18. Washington could back into the playoffs by going 1-1 over the next two weeks, but the Seahawks, Lions and Green Bay Packers are all lurking at 7-8, so the Commanders would need some help.

GiftOutline Gift Article