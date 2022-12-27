Wizards look confident while ending 76ers’ streak but lose Bradley Beal late

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kristaps Porzingis made an observation after practice Monday, on the eve of the Washington Wizards’ 116-111 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Confidence, he said, can’t be faked. It’s difficult to play with confidence after losing 10 straight games — but after closing a Western Conference road trip by winning two of three? That was something the Wizards could work with.

Facing one of the hottest teams in the NBA on Tuesday at Capital One Arena, the Wizards matched the 76ers’ swagger. It helped that Washington had two centers in its starting lineup to match up with Joel Embiid (who still managed 48 points and 10 rebounds), but credit to the Wizards for not falling into their usual third-quarter trap and wilting after halftime. They had a 16-point lead early in the third and never trailed afterward, snapping Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak despite losing Bradley Beal with 4:17 left to play.

The guard was called for a foul on Embiid, appeared to grab the back of his leg and walked to the locker room after throwing his headband in frustration. Beal recently returned after missing six games with a right hamstring strain. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said after the game that Beal had injured his left hamstring.

Perhaps Washington (14-21) was feeling the jolt of energy that comes with a bustling locker room. With his entire roster available — at least at the start of the game — for the first time this season, Unseld followed through on his promise to tinker with his lineup. Forward Deni Avdija came off the bench in favor of a supersized opening group that featured centers Daniel Gafford and Porzingis.

The new starting lineup seemed to work: Despite committing six turnovers in less than six minutes and nine total in the first quarter, the Wizards capitalized on lax Philadelphia defense to grab a 32-30 lead. They let Embiid rack up 26 points by halftime for the 76ers (20-13) but contained everyone else well enough and shot so effectively — 55.8 percent heading into the locker room — that they had a 67-56 lead at halftime.

Washington kept its edge despite some stagnation on offense in the third quarter and losing Beal in the fourth. Part of it was Philadelphia’s 6-for-31 shooting from the three-point line; the Wizards had 11 makes on 33 tries from beyond the arc, including a big one by Porzingis after an Embiid slam narrowed the gap to one with 2:59 to play.

But the biggest play of the game — the one that got a hearty post-Christmas crowd on its feet and loud — was a defensive effort from Avdija, who smacked the ball out of Embiid’s hands as the big man drove with the Wizards up three and 23 seconds to play. Washington collected the ball, and point guard Monte Morris drew a foul to pad the lead at the free throw line.

For the second game in a row, the Wizards got balanced contributions from the starters and the bench, with Avdija’s block a prime example. Porzingis led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds; Beal had 19 points and five assists. Kyle Kuzma added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Rui Hachimura added another spark, scoring 14 points as part of the second unit. Corey Kispert had eight points, and Taj Gibson and Delon Wright had seven apiece.

Point guard James Harden got going too late to make up for the 76ers’ flat offense. Ten of his 26 points came in the fourth quarter; for the game, he dished 13 assists and had seven rebounds. The 76ers had not lost since Dec. 5 at Houston.

Having a healthy team, a rarity for Washington, means not everyone gets to play. Wing Will Barton (who has struggled to find consistency off the bench), forward Anthony Gill and backup point guard Jordan Goodwin spent the entire game on the sideline.

