Add Zach Wilson to the list of recent first-round quarterbacks who won’t see out their rookie contracts with the teams that selected them. It’s virtually certain that he will not be back with the Jets next season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Neither side wants to go through that. It’s over. Thursday night’s debacle in the cold December rain, with the Jets’ offense hitting new lows in ineptitude and the second overall pick from 2021 being benched for the second time this season, was the end, in the eyes of general managers and evaluators around the league. The Jets cannot and will not bring him back to that locker room for a long offseason; hence, Coach Robert Saleh’s announcement that Wilson will be inactive in Week 17. Wilson and his representatives will want out of New York after all this yo-yoing, and the franchise will be left trying to answer the same question that’s been raised since the decline of Joe Namath: What’s the long-term answer at quarterback?

In this instance, the uncertainty runs even deeper. We’ve already chronicled the disconnect between owner Woody Johnson and Saleh, whose hiring Johnson played no significant role in while he was serving an ambassadorship abroad. And as the Jets’ season unraveled and fans booed Wilson’s every move last week, throwing their voices behind journeyman backup Chris Streveler, NFL personnel executives were pondering what changes Johnson might demand beyond the already inevitable exodus of Wilson.

“This is killing Woody, trust me, I know him well,” said one high-ranking NFL official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to speak publicly about other teams.

“All of that booing is driving him crazy,” said the executive, who predicted more changes are in store, possibly reaching the upper levels of the front office. “He already wasn’t really sold on this coach. He’s going to want [offensive coordinator Mike] LaFleur out and some changes to that staff. He can’t help himself. Weren’t they 6-3 at the bye? And now they’re getting booed out of their own stadium at Christmas. I’m telling you, something is going to happen there”

And to think, the Jets went into that bye week coming off what appeared to be a franchise-altering upset of the mighty Buffalo Bills. But Wilson’s epic failure is the kind of development that tends to cost people jobs, even in the steadiest organizations. This one, um, does not qualify as such; infighting, cliques and constant change have been the hallmarks of the Jets under Johnson’s stewardship.

During the Jets’ four-game losing streak, they have scored a grand total of 54 points. They have been held to 20 points or fewer in seven of their last nine games. Since Week 7, Jets quarterbacks have combined for eight touchdown passes — tied for fourth-fewest in the NFL — with a 77.5 rating that is also fourth-worst. They’re tied for last in offensive points per game since Week 7, somehow level with the broken Broncos.

They still must travel to Seattle and Miami to close out the remainder of what’s becoming a lost season, with their playoff hopes not officially expunged but nearly so. The specter of ending this once-promising campaign with six straight losses and a last-place finish in the AFC East — the miserable Patriots already swept them — won’t improve Johnson’s mood. The Jets seem a mess once more. The quarterback very likely won’t be the only one to go, and one NFL general manager posited the potential return for Wilson in a trade as a sixth-round pick, or perhaps a fifth. Yikes.

After the Commanders, another sale?

Among the interested parties awaiting the massive sale price the Washington Commanders are sure to command: Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.

Other owners and executives have long eyed him as part of the next round of owners to sell, with Bisciotti possibly seeking the right moment on the other side of the pandemic. His presence at league meetings has waned over the years, and the retirement in the spring of longtime team president Dick Cass — the de facto daily boss within the Ravens’ facility — was taken as another strong indicator that Bisciotti could explore a departure sooner rather than later. The owner himself made it clear in a team-sponsored podcast around that time that he has no succession plan, that this franchise won’t be staying in his family and that he’ll sell when he feels the time is right.

“He’s been on my shortlist for a few years,” said one well-connected individual who has been involved with franchise transactions in the past but who is not permitted to speak freely about them. “After this, he goes to the head of the class.”

Watching Snyder — an unpopular billionaire down the street, whose team is facing multiple investigations — get up to $7 billion for a franchise with no winning pedigree, no quarterback, a run-down stadium without a plan for a new one and a bottom-tier headquarters/practice facility — is going to get Bisciotti’s attention. The Panthers’ and Broncos’ sales have sent prices soaring, and there are going to be a good number of billionaires who miss out on the Commanders sale who are already vetted, liquid and keenly interested in owning an NFL franchise in the mid-Atlantic area. The Ravens also have a path to an additional $600 million in potential stadium upgrades that could lead to a new lease at M&T Bank Stadium, which provides even more incentive to invest in them now.

“This is going to set off a chain reaction,” said a plugged-in, high-ranking official with an NFL club that itself is likely to be sold in the coming years. “There are going to be one or two more sold right behind it.”

So it just might be the perfect time for Bisciotti to cash out on an investment that he originally bought into for just $600 million in 2000.

Notes from around the league

A few weeks back we chronicled what appeared to be the end days for Derek Carr and the Raiders. That proposition has only gained more steam in NFL circles, and expect the Raiders to be jostling for draft position to try to land their quarterback of the future this spring. What’s Carr worth in a trade? Maybe a second-round pick, suggested one GM, pointing to the complicated Carson Wentz deal as a potential comp. “I think he’s better than Wentz,” said the GM, who mentioned Carolina, Washington and Tampa Bay as potential destinations for Carr. …

How good is Brock Purdy? With a growing sample size — including another strong outing against the Commanders — the 49ers’ third starting quarterback of the season is earning high marks around the league. “I liked him some coming out of college,” said one evaluator who has watched Purdy start in the NFL but is not able to comment publicly on players on other rosters. “What I liked most was the way he throws with anticipation. He’s a perfect fit with [coach Kyle] Shanahan. He fell into the perfect situation. But he’s smart, he throws with anticipation, he knows where to put the ball and he makes strong reads. And he’s a winner. The kid wins games. Hell, he was a winner at Iowa State.” That executive said he is becoming more convinced by the week that the 49ers will trade Trey Lance, whom they moved up to take one pick after Wilson in the 2021 draft.

