The Caps are still surging, but now need to fill a John Carlson-sized hole

With John Carlson sidelined indefinitely, the surging Washington Capitals are tasked with trudging forward in a tight Metropolitan Division race without their stalwart defenseman. Carlson was logging the most ice time on the team before he suffered an injury in Friday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. He was transported to a hospital after he took a puck to the right side of his face. Carlson, who needed stitches, was released Saturday and continues to see doctors on a daily basis. There is no timetable for his return.

Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said though Carlson is officially on injured reserve, the 32-year-old defenseman would be out “long term” and his injury was not a “day-to-day” situation. Players placed on injured reserve are ineligible to play in games for at least seven days.

“It is obviously tough to see that happen and just the guy he is, too. He is one of our best players, so we have to step up for him right now,” defenseman Erik Gustafsson said. “I’m just glad he is doing all right after the thing I saw. It was a pretty scary moment. We have to step up for him.”

The Capitals beat the New York Rangers, 4-0, on Tuesday in their first game without Carlson. The blue line held its form, unwilling to give the Rangers many chances in the offensive zone. Washington also killed off all five of New York’s power-play chances.

Washington (20-13-4) held an optional practice Wednesday. The Capitals’ next game is Thursday at home against the Ottawa Senators.

With Carlson out, the Capitals will need contributions from other players up and down the lineup. Against New York, Trevor van Riemsdyk moved up to fill Carlson’s spot next to Gustafsson on the top defensive pairing; Laviolette called the duo “terrific.”

“He is so simple to play with. He is always talking and making the right play all the time,” Gustafsson said about playing with van Riemsdyk. “If I do make any mistakes, he is backing me up all the time. He is a great guy to play with and a great guy in the locker room.”

Gustafsson continued his hot stretch, scoring his fifth goal in five games while also notching his fourth assist during that same span. He notched a career-high 17 goals during the 2018-19 season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

“I don’t know what is going on,” Gustafsson said with a laugh Tuesday night. “ … but just trying to do my job out there and just trying to follow up as much as I can and shoot a bit more, and it worked out.”

Gustafsson, who joined the Capitals in the offseason as a low-risk, low-cost veteran, has seen his role continue to grow from the start of the season. He is now getting ample time on the penalty kill, with both Carlson and Martin Fehervary out of the lineup.

Fehervary has been out since suffering an upper-body injury in early December. He skated in a full contact jersey Wednesday for the first time since getting injured, but Laviolette said he did not expect him to suit up for Washington’s game against Ottawa.

“Just got to keep it going here … we’ve got to step up for Carlson and all the other guys that are gone,” Gustafsson said.

Malenstyn to Hershey; Oshie skates

The Capitals activated forward Beck Malenstyn from injured reserve and loaned him to Hershey on Wednesday, the team announced. Malenstyn appeared in five games for Washington before he broke his finger in early November.

Laviolette said Tuesday that Malenstyn was “close” to returning, but with Washington on a tear this month, there was no obvious place for him to immediately slot into the lineup. Malenstyn did not need to clear waivers to be sent down to Hershey.

T.J. Oshie skated in a noncontact jersey at Wednesday’s optional practice. It was the first time Oshie had skated with his teammates since he suffered an upper-body injury Dec. 17.

