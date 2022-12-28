Commanders name Carson Wentz starter; Taylor Heinicke returns to backup role

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Carson Wentz will, once again, be the Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback. He will take over for Taylor Heinicke for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, the Commanders announced Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Wentz, who was sidelined after suffering a finger injury in Week 6, came off the bench in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday and promptly led the Commanders on a scoring drive. Rivera said after the loss that he’d review the film and meet with his coaches to determine the best plan going forward with his quarterbacks. But it seemed apparent even then that sticking with Wentz, whom Washington acquired in a March trade, was the likely move.

The quarterback change is Washington’s 10th since Rivera was hired in 2020, and it feels all too familiar, as Heinicke will again fill the backup role.

“It’s tough,” Heinicke said after the loss Saturday. “I’ve said this before: I try not to look at it. I just try to roll with the punches. If I’m starting, I’ll give it my all. If I’m not, I’m trying to be the best backup I can be. I’m going to continue to do that.”

Heinicke guided the Commanders to a 5-3-1 run this season, turning around their dismal start and putting them in playoff position. During that stretch, he completed 62.2 percent of his passes for an average of 206.6 yards, plus a 2.0 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 89.6 passer rating.

For three quarters against the 49ers, Heinicke played efficiently, completing 13 of 17 passes for 166 yards, zero turnovers, two touchdowns and a 145.7 passer rating. But two turnovers to start the fourth quarter, combined with two failed fourth-and-one attempts earlier in the game and two red-zone turnovers in Week 15 against the New York Giants, prompted Rivera to make a change late against the 49ers.

Wentz took over with a little more than nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the Commanders trailing, 30-14. Washington went no-huddle, and Wentz passed on 10 of the 11 plays on his first drive, which included a 20-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel.

Although the rally came up short, the minimal playing time both spotlighted Wentz’s strengths and raised questions about Washington’s plan going forward. With Heinicke, the team had shifted to a run-first identity, relying heavily on the production of backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson. It remains to be seen if Washington will keep a similar approach with Wentz as the starter or slip back into an offense that makes the passing game a focal point.

“The identity obviously has kind of evolved throughout the year, which has been cool to see and cool to see guys kind of fall into their own identity too within this offense,” Wentz said Saturday. “When I was in there, all bets were off. We had to go score.”

Wentz’s second shot as a starter also gives him an opportunity to do what he couldn’t last season. The Colts’ two losses to end their season kept them out of the playoffs and ultimately led to the trade of Wentz to Washington. Now, with the Browns and Dallas Cowboys awaiting, the Commanders need to win out to have the best chance of making the playoffs.

“It’s nice to still be in control of our destiny; you know the old cliche,” Wentz said. “But it’s real. It’s true. Obviously, coming off a couple tough ones, close ones, is tough, but at the same time, to have control of our destiny means a lot with where we started this year and everything we’ve gone through as a team.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

