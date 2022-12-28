Transfer portal watch: The biggest names to change teams so far

DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson to Oregon State

Hopes that Uiagalelei would meet the lofty expectations set by predecessors Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson may have peaked in September, after the quarterback accounted for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in a shootout win over Wake Forest.

Advertisement

His numbers began to stagnate later in the season, epitomizing the up-and-down tenure of a quarterback whom 247 Sports ranked as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2020. Five games after the Wake Forest win, Uiagalelei yielded the starting job to another former top recruit, Cade Klubnik, who officially seized the role in a Dec. 3 win over North Carolina in the ACC championship game.