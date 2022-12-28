Transfer portal watch: The biggest names to change teams so far

DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson to Oregon State
Hopes that Uiagalelei would meet the lofty expectations set by predecessors Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson may have peaked in September, after the quarterback accounted for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in a shootout win over Wake Forest.
His numbers began to stagnate later in the season, epitomizing the up-and-down tenure of a quarterback whom 247 Sports ranked as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2020. Five games after the Wake Forest win, Uiagalelei yielded the starting job to another former top recruit, Cade Klubnik, who officially seized the role in a Dec. 3 win over North Carolina in the ACC championship game.
Uiagalelei will look to reinvent himself in Corvallis, Ore., after announcing his new destination Saturday. He joins an Oregon State team that finished 10-3 after crushing Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
JT Daniels, West Virginia to Rice
One of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2018, Daniels originally committed to Southern California, where he earned the starting job as a true freshman. The following year, he ceded that role to Kedon Slovis after suffering a season-ending ACL injury.
Daniels transferred to Georgia in 2020, and again he overtook the starting job before losing it to Stetson Bennett the following season, when the Bulldogs won the national title. After transferring to West Virginia in April, Daniels was benched midway through this season. He committed to Rice on Dec. 20, making the Houston school his fourth in six seasons.
Travis Hunter, Jackson State to Colorado
For some, it was a foregone conclusion that Hunter, arguably the top player in the Class of 2022, would follow former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders to Colorado. Hunter, a skilled cornerback, scored four offensive touchdowns while doubling as a wide receiver during his freshman season. The Georgia native said he left Jackson State because of his relationship with Sanders and his desire to face stiffer competition.
Hunter will be joined in Colorado by Sanders’s son, former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, as well as two Christmas Day commitments: South Florida wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. and Arkansas State’s Seydou Traore, an all-Sun Belt tight end.
Devin Leary, North Carolina State to Kentucky
Kentucky will replace one star transfer quarterback with another after Leary announced Dec. 20 his decision to join the Wildcats for his final season of eligibility. In 2021, Leary broke Philip Rivers’s single-season school record for touchdowns at N.C. State, throwing for 35 scores and 3,433 yards.
He threw for 1,265 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games this season, which was cut short for him by a pectoral injury. Still, his Wolfpack spent most of this season in the Associated Press top 25 and earned a Friday finale against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Current Kentucky starter Will Levis, a former Penn State signal caller, declared for the NFL draft.
Cade McNamara, Michigan to Iowa
McNamara, Michigan’s starting quarterback in 2021, lost that job to J.J. McCarthy during the second week of this season, which ended for him after three games and knee surgery. Last season, McNamara threw for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
McNamara committed to Iowa in early December, and a former Wolverines teammate, tight end Erick All, joined him two weeks later. All, a 2021 all-Big Ten honorable mention, dealt with his own injury issues in 2022 that limited him to three games.
Kedon Slovis, Pittsburgh to BYU
Slovis never quite regained his freshman year form after replacing Daniels at USC in 2019. Slovis set multiple records that year, passing for 3,502 yards with 30 touchdowns against only nine interceptions. The following two seasons combined, he produced 4,074 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
Slovis announced in December 2021 his plans to transfer to Pittsburgh, and he was named the Panthers’ starter in August. After throwing for 2,397 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions, he left as a graduate transfer, committing Saturday to BYU.
Who else?
Other notable transfers include cornerback Denver Harris (Texas A&M to LSU), linebacker Justin Flowe (Oregon to Arizona) and quarterbacks Drew Pyne (Notre Dame to Arizona State), Haynes King (Texas A&M to Georgia Tech) and Graham Mertz (Wisconsin to Florida).
Who’s still available?
Several big-name quarterbacks are among those who remain uncommitted in the transfer portal, highlighted by Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders and Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall. Sam Hartman (Wake Forest), Malik Hornsby (Arkansas) and Brennan Armstrong (Virginia) also reportedly plan to transfer.