End of a Raiders era? QB Derek Carr benched for rest of season.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In what could be the first concrete step toward ending Derek Carr’s lengthy tenure with the Raiders, Las Vegas Coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday that the quarterback will be benched for the final two games of the season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Getting under center will be Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-year quarterback who has yet to start an NFL game.

At 6-9, with losses in two of their past three games, the Raiders have only a faint hope of making the playoffs. Their next two games will be at home against the 11-4 San Francisco 49ers and the 12-3 Kansas City Chiefs.

“This is more about an opportunity to see a guy that we haven’t seen play in a situation like this against a couple of good teams, really good teams,” McDaniels said at a news conference. “Derek’s played a lot of football. There’s a lot of evaluating that’s going to take place here once the season’s over, in terms of how we make the most progress, what makes the most sense for everybody and how we move forward.”

Advertisement

Should Stidham suffer an in-game injury, he will be replaced by Chase Garbers, a rookie undrafted free agent out of California who has been on Las Vegas’s practice squad.

The 31-year-old Carr will be made inactive, suggesting that the team might want to keep him healthy for an offseason trade. NFL Network reported Wednesday that Carr and the Raiders mutually agreed after recent discussions that it would help minimize distractions if he stepped away. He will not practice with the Raiders, per reports, and his absence will be listed as “not injury related.”

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the QB position. pic.twitter.com/1rdhTSsNKr — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 28, 2022

The franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards (35,222) and passing touchdowns (217), Carr has been with the Raiders since they made him a second-round pick out of Fresno State in 2014. He immediately took over as their starter and proved a stalwart, starting 143 of a possible 146 games, including a first-round loss last season in the playoffs.

Advertisement

That was just the second time the Raiders made the postseason with Carr, and after he threw for a career-high 4,804 yards in 2021, his performance this year has slipped. Carr leads the NFL with 14 interceptions, and his 60.8 completion percentage is well below his cumulative mark of 68.7 from the previous four seasons. Over the Raiders’ past four games, he completed just 53.4 percent of his passes, with six touchdowns, seven interceptions and a passer rating of 66.8.

McDaniels, in his first season with the Raiders after a number of years as the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, said Wednesday that there are no “easy conversations” when letting an accomplished quarterback know he’s being benched but that it was “the nature of the position.”

“I couldn’t be more complimentary of him, the way he handled it,” the 46-year-old coach said of Carr, who was named to three straight Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2017. “This is an A-1 class human being, and he’s obviously meant a lot to this place for a long time. We’ll see how this goes, moving forward. I’m not going to sit here and predict the future. There’s a lot that could happen, and we’re going to take those things one day at a time. Right now, we’re going to get ready for the 49ers.”

This just might have been Derek Carr's final pass as a #Raiders QB https://t.co/2Jt9pBrrP8 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 28, 2022

McDaniels’s familiarity with Stidham, 26, goes back to the former Auburn star’s selection by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. The Raiders traded a sixth-round pick to New England in May for Stidham and a seventh-rounder. Over four NFL seasons and 11 appearances, he has completed 52.5 percent of his passes for 342 yards, two touchdowns, four interceptions and a 52.8 passer rating.

Advertisement

“He works really hard, and he’s very bright,” McDaniels said. “He understands our offensive system. He’s prepared like he’s playing every week since he’s been in the NFL. … I expect him to be ready to go, like he’s always been.”

If the Raiders decide they want to trade Carr, a complicating factor could be his contract, which calls for him to be paid his 2023 salary of $32.9 million and another $7.5 million of his 2024 salary Feb. 15. The NFL’s new league year, when trades can be made official, won’t begin until March 15. He could be released before Feb. 15, which would save Las Vegas a nearly $35 million salary cap hit and leave it with $5.6 million in “dead cap” charges for next season (per Spotrac).

Another option could be for the Raiders to keep Carr at least one more year, possibly on a restructured contract. McDaniels said Wednesday there was no “finality” to the decision to bench him.

“None of us is happy with where we’re at,” the coach added, “but we think it’s an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn’t had much time to play. In talking to Derek — who was great — he understands the scenario that we’re in, and the situation, and is very supportive of the two young guys. … He’ll do anything he can to help them.”

GiftOutline Gift Article