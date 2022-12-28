Jeshaun Jones has had the highest of highs and lowest of lows at Maryland

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As a freshman, Jeshaun Jones tempered his expectations. He thought he would play, but mostly late in lopsided games when wide receivers tend to block on running plays that drain the clock. But early in Maryland’s 2018 opener against Texas, Jones heard his name shouted on the sideline. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He entered the game and scored on a jet sweep the first time he touched the ball. Soon after, Jones reeled in a deep pass for another touchdown. And before halftime, the Terrapins called a trick play they had practiced just a few times that week, and Jones launched a pass to the end zone, giving him scores on the first three touches of his college career. A freshman hadn’t recorded rushing, receiving and passing touchdowns in a game since 2012.

Jones didn’t initially grasp the magnitude of the moment. He noticed when the video board recognized his accomplishment, and he was glad his mom was at FedEx Field to see it. As Jones watched the defense, he stood next to an injured teammate who wore an Apple Watch. An ESPN notification appeared on the small screen, sharing the news of Jones’s three touchdowns. Suddenly, Jones realized the significance of what he had done.

After the win, Jones scrolled for minutes on his phone before he reached the end of a stream of social media notifications. Fans recognized him and asked for pictures. His debut recalibrated Jones’s expectations, providing a jolt of confidence but also adding pressure. Jones always hoped to play in the NFL, perhaps after just three seasons in college, and this monumental showing proved he was on the right track.

Advertisement

Four years later, Maryland’s seniors watched a video that honored their careers in College Park. Jones’s eyes welled with tears as the screen showed his heroics against Texas. In that emotional moment, Jones’s mother, Nicole Baran, said she thinks her son remembered how he had “so much potential and so much ahead of him.” And he was acutely aware of how his career unfolded instead.

After that dream start, Jones’s production slowed during a turbulent year. He and his teammates were grieving the death of teammate Jordan McNair, then had to navigate the midseason departure of their fired coach. The program stabilized heading into Jones’s sophomore year — only for him to tear his ACL during a preseason practice. With Jones healthy again in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic shortened Maryland’s season to five games. When he returned for a full slate of games in 2021, Jones tore his other ACL. Through four years, Jones never had a healthy season without controversy or cancellations.

“That’s why this year meant a lot to me,” he said. “Ever since I got here, it’s been tough.”

This season, Jones has had to fight for targets in a crowded room of talented receivers, and Maryland’s offense spread the ball around to a variety of players. With a strong outing in the regular season finale against Rutgers, Jones became the Terps’ leading receiver. He has 478 yards and four touchdowns, tops on the team heading into the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against North Carolina State.

Advertisement

The Terps improved gradually during Jones’s tenure and finished this regular season with a 7-5 record. A win in the bowl game would give Maryland its most wins since 2010. Next year, the Terps will need to fill voids at several positions, including wide receiver. Rakim Jarrett, Dontay Demus Jr. and Jacob Copeland have announced their plans to head to the NFL.

That’s why Coach Michael Locksley called Jones his “first recruiting job” after the regular season ended. Jones has another season of eligibility, and if he returns to Maryland, he probably will be a key receiving threat. (And by next December, he will have finished a second master’s degree.) Jones’s mom said she is “pretty sure he’ll play another year,” but where is “undetermined.” Jones wants to be in the right situation, where he can maximize his potential. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has not yet announced whether he’ll return, which could be a factor for Jones.

“It’d be great to have a veteran presence like him back there,” Locksley said. “He means a lot because of the leadership, the toughness, and he’s a really good route runner.”

Jones reflects on the five years of his college career with a sense of peace. He acknowledges the chaos and injury misfortune, but he also appreciates how he persevered through the difficult stretches. Baran said she noticed her son’s “wide-eyed, childlike optimism leave, which is sad, but that’s part of all of our growing up.”

Advertisement

After Jones’s standout game against Texas, it took seven games combined for him to tally as many receiving yards as he did in his debut. He felt pressure to continue producing the way he had against Texas, when it seemed so simple to translate the versatility he showed at the high school level to the college stage.

Late in the 2018 season, the Terps had a chance to beat Ohio State in overtime, but Tyrrell Pigrome’s pass to Jones on a two-point conversion attempt was off target. The ball was not supposed to go to Jones, but defenders left the freshman wide open. Jones fell to the ground with his face in the turf, then cried in the locker room. His mom took Pigrome and her son to dinner off campus, where they revisited the play over and over while eating chicken wings.

Jones’s mom said she wanted to keep them away from social media and “protect them from everyone.” The loss, she said, was “devastating.”

After a coaching change, Jones was eager to start the next season with a more pass-friendly offense under Locksley. Jones’s role was set to expand before his knee injury. That was the lowest moment in his career, he said, because he wasn’t sure if he would return to the best version of himself.

Advertisement

When he suffered the same injury two years later, Jones again was poised to take on a larger role. Demus had just torn his ACL, and Jones took over the starting role against Ohio State. His season ended two plays into the game, and another grueling recovery process began.

At the start of his career, Jones wanted to score — again and again, just as he did in the opener. By the time he returned for the 2022 season, he simply wanted to play.

“I feel like if I didn’t go through all that, I wouldn’t be able to enjoy it as much as I did,” Jones said. “Having a normal season, it was a blessing, man.”

Jones showed flashes of his ability but had yet to generate a commanding performance through 11 games this year. The night before Maryland’s regular season finale, the team watched the video that showed Jones crying as he reflected. Jones felt similar emotion as he looked around the field, knowing this could be his last time playing in College Park.

Advertisement

Jones grabbed a few catches early, then several more before halftime. His receiving yards steadily climbed, but he hadn’t reached the end zone. And then in the fourth quarter, on his final touch of the day, he secured a touchdown pass to cap a career-best outing.

Baran followed her son into the media room to watch his interview. She said she didn’t care if she was “the weird mom in the background,” because she wanted to soak it all in. She doesn’t know if that could have been her son’s last game in College Park.

Jones admitted then that his debut against Texas felt like “ages ago.” Ever since, he has been waiting. He had long hoped for another standout game. And finally, on senior day, Jones could relish a similar moment of joy.

GiftOutline Gift Article