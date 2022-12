How Luka Doncic beat his own records to make NBA history

Luka Doncic made NBA history Tuesday. In addition to making the game-tying shot to force overtime in an eventual victory over the New York Knicks, the 23-year-old Dallas Mavericks star became the first player in league history to record a 60-20-10 triple-double. With 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, Doncic tied James Harden for the highest-scoring triple-double (while notching 11 more rebounds but one fewer assist) and surpassed Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor and Russell Westbrook.

Triple-doubles with more than 50 points Only four players other than Luka Doncic have scored more than 50 points in a triple-double: James Harden (three times), Russell Westbrook (twice), Wilt Chamberlain (twice) and Elgin Baylor (once). Points Rebounds Assists Luka Doncic 2022 60 21 10 James Harden 2018 60 10 11 Russell Westbrook 2017 57 13 11 James Harden 2016 53 16 17 Wilt Chamberlain 1968 53 32 14 Elgin Baylor 1961 52 25 10 James Harden 2017 51 13 13 Russell Westbrook 2016 51 13 10 Wilt Chamberlain 1963 51 29 11 Source: statmuse.com

To engrave his name in NBA history, Doncic had to beat two personal bests. The fifth-year guard’s previous highest-scoring game was 51 points in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 10.

On Tuesday, he tied the score with one second left in regulation to cap an 18-point fourth quarter. In overtime, he scored seven more points to finish off the 126-121 victory. The three-time all-star’s 60 points surpassed the Mavericks record of 53 set by Dirk Nowitzki in 2004.

Season 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 60 points Tuesday 60 Previous Doncic high 51 points 50 40 33.6 28.8 28.4 30 27.7 Average 21.2 20 10 0 Source: basketball-reference.com

Doncic also set a career high with 21 rebounds. His previous best was 20 in a win over the Sacramento Kings on Aug. 4, 2020.

Season 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 25 Tuesday 21 rebounds Previous Doncic high 20 rebounds 20 15 9.4 10 9.1 Average 8.7 8.0 7.8 5 0 Source: basketball-reference.com

Doncic also dished out 10 assists. That fell well short of his career high of 20 in a win over the Washington Wizards on May 1, 2021.

Season 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 20 Doncic high 20 assists 15 Tuesday 10 assists 10 8.8 8.8 8.6 8.7 Average 6.0 5 0 Source: basketball-reference.com

“I’m tired as hell,” Doncic said during a postgame interview. “I need a recovery beer.”

That libation was well-earned.

