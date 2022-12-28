The Chargers rank 21st in overall DVOA but are giving nearly a touchdown to a Rams team that, despite its 5-10 record, ranks just one spot lower . The Chargers also are coming off a short week, having played Monday night.

The Chargers are the home team, but their home-field advantage is nonexistent under normal circumstances and now they’re playing their SoFi Stadium roommates, who seem likely to have more than a few fans in attendance even if the Rams’ season went south weeks ago.

The Chargers have clinched a playoff berth but cannot win their division, which puts their motivation here into question. I guess they want the No. 5 seed and a matchup against a presumably weak AFC South champion (either Jacksonville or Tennessee), but they’ll need the Baltimore Ravens to lose to make that happen (at 10-5, Baltimore is one spot ahead of 9-6 Los Angeles in the AFC standings). Though a win will keep the Chargers in the chase for the fifth seed, nothing they themselves do in Sunday’s game will change their playoff position.

The Chargers’ defense ranks 27th in expected points allowed per rush and 28th in rushing defense DVOA. Rams running back Cam Akers ran for 118 yards, averaged 5.1 yards per carry and scored three rushing touchdowns last weekend against the Broncos.

Who have the Chargers beaten to be this big of a favorite? Their late-season surge has come via wins over the fading Dolphins, the Titans with an injured Ryan Tannehill and the checked-out Colts, who were the only team of those three the Chargers beat by more than a touchdown. They’ve played five games against teams currently in playoff position and won only one of them (Miami, by six).