Here are my selections for Week 17. All spreads and totals taken Wednesday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com. All times Eastern.
Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers (-6½)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Los Angeles Rams +6½
This spread puzzles me.
- The Chargers rank 21st in overall DVOA but are giving nearly a touchdown to a Rams team that, despite its 5-10 record, ranks just one spot lower. The Chargers also are coming off a short week, having played Monday night.
- The Chargers are the home team, but their home-field advantage is nonexistent under normal circumstances and now they’re playing their SoFi Stadium roommates, who seem likely to have more than a few fans in attendance even if the Rams’ season went south weeks ago.
- The Chargers have clinched a playoff berth but cannot win their division, which puts their motivation here into question. I guess they want the No. 5 seed and a matchup against a presumably weak AFC South champion (either Jacksonville or Tennessee), but they’ll need the Baltimore Ravens to lose to make that happen (at 10-5, Baltimore is one spot ahead of 9-6 Los Angeles in the AFC standings). Though a win will keep the Chargers in the chase for the fifth seed, nothing they themselves do in Sunday’s game will change their playoff position.
- The Chargers’ defense ranks 27th in expected points allowed per rush and 28th in rushing defense DVOA. Rams running back Cam Akers ran for 118 yards, averaged 5.1 yards per carry and scored three rushing touchdowns last weekend against the Broncos.
- Who have the Chargers beaten to be this big of a favorite? Their late-season surge has come via wins over the fading Dolphins, the Titans with an injured Ryan Tannehill and the checked-out Colts, who were the only team of those three the Chargers beat by more than a touchdown. They’ve played five games against teams currently in playoff position and won only one of them (Miami, by six).
- Quarterback Baker Mayfield took nine sacks in his first two games with the Rams but didn’t go down once against the Broncos, and the result was a 24-for-28, two-touchdown performance. Now he gets a Chargers team that ranks 26th in pressure rate.
This spread is too high. Take the Rams.
New York Jets (-2) at Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Jets -2
Here’s how the Seahawks have done against teams that are top 10 in defensive DVOA this season:
Sept. 12 vs. Broncos (No. 7): Seattle won, 17-16, despite getting outgained by 1.6 yards per play (a massive differential in a one-point game).
Sept. 18 vs. 49ers (No. 1): The Seahawks averaged only 4.6 yards per play, committed three turnovers and lost by 20.
Nov. 13 vs. Buccaneers (No. 9): Seattle fell into a 21-3 hole before scoring two meaningless fourth-quarter touchdowns to make the final a respectable-looking 21-16 loss. The Seahawks’ first seven drives of the game resulted in five punts, a field goal and a fumble.
Dec. 15 vs. 49ers (No. 1): In the NFC West rematch, San Francisco jumped out to a 21-3 lead and won 21-13. Seattle’s lone touchdown came on the game’s final meaningful drive with things firmly out of reach. The Seahawks gained seven yards or less on six of their 11 drives, with three of those drives netting negative yardage.
The Jets rank sixth in defensive DVOA and haven’t allowed more than 20 points in their past three games, all against teams (the Bills, Lions and Jaguars) that rank in the top 10 in terms of DVOA offense. On Sunday, they’ll face a Seahawks’ offense that likely will be without one of its main offensive weapons in wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who’s still recovering from surgery to repair a broken bone in his hand. Lockett and DK Metcalf form perhaps the most potent 1-2 receiving punch in the league, but Lockett’s absence should make things much easier for Sauce Gardner and the Jets’ secondary.
Mike White is back at quarterback for the Jets and the Seahawks’ defense is dismal (26th in DVOA, 28th in expected points allowed per play). Take New York.
Dallas Cowboys (-11) at Tennessee Titans
Thursday, 8:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Pick: Dallas Cowboys -11
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-13)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Denver Broncos +13
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders (-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Under 40.5 points
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles (-6½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -6½
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons (-3½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Arizona Cardinals +3½
Jacksonville Jaguars (-4½) at Houston Texans
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Houston Texans +4½
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Over 52 points
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Under 41½ points
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Carolina Panthers +3
Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants (-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Indianapolis Colts +6
San Francisco 49ers (-9½) at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Under 43 points
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-3½)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Over 48.5 points
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-3)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers +3
Buffalo Bills (-1½) at Cincinnati Bengals
Monday, 8:30 p.m. | ESPN, ABC
Pick: Cincinnati Bengals +1½