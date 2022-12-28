Russell Wilson: ‘I wish I could’ve played better’ for Nathaniel Hackett

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said Wednesday he was “devastated” by the firing of Nathaniel Hackett and wished he could have “played better” for the former Denver coach. Hackett was let go Monday, following a 51-14 Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Rams that dropped the Broncos to 4-11. The 43-year-old, who was in his first season with Denver, became the fifth NFL coach since the 1970 merger to fail to reach the end of his debut campaign.

“It’s been a crazy season — tons of injuries, tons of everything else — but the reality is I wish I could’ve played better for him,” the 34-year-old Wilson, also in his first season with Denver, said of Hackett at a news conference Wednesday. “I wish I could’ve played at the standard and the level that I’ve always played at and know how to play at. But what I do know is he’s resilient, he’s going to be a tremendous coach, and I love him to death and everybody misses him, for sure.”

A Super Bowl winner and nine-time Pro Bowl selection with the Seahawks, Wilson was traded from Seattle to Denver in a blockbuster March swap that saw the Broncos give up a massive package of draft picks — including two first-round selections, two second-rounders and a fifth-rounder — plus several players to secure Wilson’s services. Denver followed that by giving Wilson, who still had two years left on an existing contract, an extension reportedly worth $245 million, with $165 million in guaranteed money.

The early results have been disastrous for Denver.

Wilson, who missed two games this season with head and hamstring injuries, is on pace for career lows in completion percentage (60.1), touchdown percentage (2.9) and passer rating (82.6). His 49 sacks taken are the most in the NFL, and his mark in expected points added per play (negative-0.010, per rbsdm.com) ranks 25th out of 33 qualified quarterbacks.

Wilson said Wednesday he had “confidence” in himself because of his past success but acknowledged: “You have dark days sometimes. It’s been up and down. It’s been a tough year, in a lot of ways, just physically. I’m used to scoring a lot of touchdowns and winning a lot of games, and that hasn’t happened. It’s the first time it’s been like this.”

Coming back Sunday from a stint in the NFL’s concussion protocols, Wilson had one of his worst outings of the season against the Rams. He threw quick interceptions on the Broncos’ first two drives, helping spot the previously 4-10 Rams a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. While Wilson finished with three picks and one touchdown on 15-for-27 passing for 214 yards, some teammates got into altercations with each other as well as with members of the Rams, further offering evidence of a Denver squad in disarray.

“I think that they’re upset for all the losing,” Hackett said after the game. “We all are. Every one of us. It’s unacceptable. That’s not what we’re about. That’s not what we were going to do. We went in with the mind-set that we were going to be able to win this game, but in the end, we weren’t ready.”

Wilson began his news conference Wednesday by telling reporters: “First of all, obviously, devastated about Coach Hackett because I think he’s an amazing man, amazing teacher, amazing father — just watching him with his kids — and what he’s been able to do and how he’s taught the game for us. This season has been a season that we never thought was going to happen the way it did. He was a guy who put all of his time and all of his effort into us as players, as staff members, everybody. Coaches as well. I think he’s an amazing coach, one of the brighter minds I’ve been around.”

Jerry Rosburg, who had been serving as an assistant, has taken over as interim coach. In a statement Monday, team CEO Greg Penner said that after “extensive conversations with [General Manager George Paton] and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos.”

At a media session Tuesday, Paton said he did not think Denver “made a coaching move based on Russ.”

“That wasn’t what it was all about. That’s not why we’re getting a new coach, to turn around Russ,” the general manager continued. “It’s about the entire organization. … It’s not whether Russ is fixable or not. We do believe he is. We do.”

“We saw flashes of Russ this year,” Paton added. “… He’ll be the first one to tell you he didn’t play up to his standard, didn’t play up to our standard. He needs to be better.”

Wilson echoed those remarks Wednesday, telling reporters: “We’ve got to be better, and that starts with me. So I’m looking forward to turning this thing around and making it special.”

