Interim coaches generally are mere placeholders in the NFL. But Steve Wilks has built a case that Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper should consider retaining him beyond this season. The Panthers had a record of 1-4 when Tepper fired Matt Rhule as the team’s coach in October, saying: “We’re just not getting over the hump. And we’ve got to get over the hump.”

In his first game as interim coach, Wilks had to dismiss wide receiver Robbie Anderson from the sideline during a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., after Anderson clashed with his position coach. The Panthers traded Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals the following day. They traded tailback Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers later that week, leading General Manager Scott Fitterer to insist publicly that the franchise was not tanking in pursuit of the top draft pick.

That’s how you respond 👏 pic.twitter.com/FQRagCFJC6 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 25, 2022

Yet the Panthers have gone a respectable 5-5 under Wilks. They’ve won three of their past four games. Overrunning the Detroit Lions, 37-23, on Saturday in Charlotte, they amassed 320 rushing yards — even without McCaffrey — and 570 yards of total offense. Thanks to the forgiving nature of the NFC South “race,” the Panthers are well-positioned to reach the postseason. If they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in their final two regular season games, they will win the division and host a first-round playoff game.

Wilks has gone back to Sam Darnold at quarterback after the Panthers released Baker Mayfield earlier this month, and the team is playing hard and reasonably well. Perhaps this still does not qualify as “getting over the hump.” But Tepper said when he fired Rhule and appointed Wilks, a Charlotte native, that Wilks could be a candidate for the job on a more permanent basis. Wilks has given Tepper something to think about.

"That was an absolute ass kicking. That's a F****ing great job!"



Dan Campbell to Steve Wilks after the #Panthers ran for 321 yards in their win over the #Lions pic.twitter.com/VMwU09XfyN — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 25, 2022

The Cardinals fired Wilks after he spent only one season as their coach in 2018. In April, Wilks and another Black coach, Ray Horton, joined Brian Flores’s racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and teams.

Tepper purchased the Panthers in 2018 and hired Rhule in 2020, outbidding the New York Giants and other interested teams by signing him to a seven-year contract worth $62 million. He fired Rhule with more than four seasons remaining on that deal. So Tepper’s brief history as an NFL owner suggests a proclivity to chase a coach he regards as a star. But after his unproductive experience with Rhule, perhaps he would be wise to give a more extended chance to the coach doing a good job for him under circumstances not usually conducive to success.

Top five teams

Team Comment 1. Eagles Without Jalen Hurts against the Cowboys, they still had a chance to win. They need one more victory to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC and should get it Sunday at home against the Saints. But the injury to OL Lane Johnson is worrisome. 2. Bills The game Monday night at Cincinnati is huge. If the Bills want to reach the Super Bowl, having the No. 1 seed in the AFC is vital. 3. Bengals They allowed the Patriots to get back into the game Sunday. That wasn’t ideal. No matter. The Bengals hung on. They’re playing as well as just about any team in the league, and now they host the Bills in a marquee game. 4. Chiefs The Chiefs will be huge fans of the Bengals, at least on Monday night. First, they must take care of business Sunday at home against the lowly Broncos. 5. 49ers Brock Purdy was good, not great, against the Commanders. But the 49ers won. With the Raiders and Cardinals left on the schedule, they should be able to enter the playoffs on a 10-game winning streak.

Mayfield’s revival

Mayfield is on his third team of the calendar year. The Cleveland Browns discarded him after they traded for Deshaun Watson in March, dealing him to the Panthers before training camp. That late arrival may have contributed to Mayfield’s struggles in Carolina, and after the Panthers released him, he landed with the Rams, engineering a comeback triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders days later.

Mayfield’s arrival has been one of the few positive developments for the Rams this season, and he may be on his way to restoring his reputation to some degree and improving his chances of landing a starting job in free agency this offseason.

In three games with the Rams, Mayfield has played well twice and produced two victories. He threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-for-28 passing performance in Sunday’s 51-14 trouncing of the Denver Broncos.

Mayfield has never fulfilled the promise of being the top selection in the 2018 NFL draft. But he did get the Browns to the playoffs in his third NFL season, and they arguably would be better off now if they’d stuck with him instead of pursuing Watson. Mayfield is unlikely to be any team’s first option this offseason. But when some team inevitably does not land the quarterback of its choosing, he has made himself into a viable alternative.

Bottom five teams

Team Comment 28. Cardinals Trace McSorley almost beat Tom Brady on Sunday night. It’s difficult to ascertain if that says more about where McSorley is at this point in his career or where Brady is at this point in his. 29. Colts That victory over the Raiders in Jeff Saturday’s interim coaching debut feels like an awfully long time ago. To the surprise of absolutely no one, Nick Foles was not the answer at QB. 30. Texans The Texans finally broke through with a win over the Titans. They deserved it after near-misses against the Cowboys and Chiefs. 31. Broncos Good luck, Jerry Rosburg. The wisest person in the organization is Ejiro Evero, who declined the opportunity to be the interim coach following Monday’s firing of Nathaniel Hackett. 32. Bears Hackett was fired in Denver for going 4-11 as a rookie NFL head coach with Russell Wilson at QB. Matt Eberflus coaches on in Chicago after going 3-12 as a rookie NFL head coach with Justin Fields at QB.

The Browns’ woes

The Browns are eliminated from playoff contention. Watson has two touchdown passes, three interceptions and an unsightly passer rating of 69.3 in four games since returning from his 11-game suspension. Year 1 of his five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract has been an entirely lost season for the Browns.

The franchise alienated many fans by trading for Watson in March. Jimmy and Dee Haslam angered fellow NFL team owners, people familiar with the situation have said, by giving such a hefty, entirely guaranteed contract to Watson in conjunction with the trade. The Browns appeared to underestimate, at least at first, how long Watson would be suspended. They also overestimated the quarterback they would be getting. They traded — and paid — for the three-time Pro Bowl selection who led the league in passing yards in 2020 for the Houston Texans. The quarterback they have gotten, at least so far, is nowhere close to that, with Watson unable to shake the rust off his game and regain the form of his first four seasons.

The Browns adding Deshaun Watson would've been indefensible even if he was the best QB in the NFL. Instead, out of 41 QBs with 100 attempts, he's:

—40th in yards per attempt (between Colt McCoy & Joe Flacco)

—41st in passer rating (dead last)

—39th in TD/attempt

—39th in TD/INT — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 24, 2022

The Browns, as a result, were irrelevant on the field. And the first 20 percent of Watson’s contract has gone to waste.

Payton’s choice

The Sean Payton watch is just about on. The Super Bowl-winning coach for the Saints is out of the NFL after stepping aside in New Orleans following last season. He remains under contract to the Saints, so any team seeking to hire him would have to work out a deal with them to provide compensation in what amounts to a trade.

Three teams — the Panthers, Colts and Broncos — will conduct searches after firing their coaches during the season. Some in the league wonder whether there will be vacancies in Arizona and Houston, perhaps with organizational house-cleanings involving the general managers as well as the head coaches.

Payton has long been linked to the Dallas Cowboys. But that would require Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to oust Mike McCarthy following a postseason disappointment. There has been speculation about Payton perhaps being interested in coaching an L.A. team, which would require Sean McVay to retire from the Rams’ sideline or the Chargers to move on from Brandon Staley following a playoff appearance. There even has been speculation about a prospective return to New Orleans, which would require the Saints to nudge aside Dennis Allen following a season of struggles.

Will Payton tie his fortunes to those of quarterback Tom Brady, who is eligible for free agency this offseason? Remember, the NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for tampering improperly with Brady and Payton, who have the same agent.

Tagovailoa’s health

Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel’s announcement Monday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back in the NFL’s concussion protocols was ominous. Tagovailoa was taken from the field on a stretcher and transported by ambulance to a hospital after suffering a concussion during a Sept. 29 game in Cincinnati. Doctors had cleared him to return to a game four days earlier against the Buffalo Bills in Miami Gardens, Fla., after he stumbled following a hit.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association conducted a joint review and concluded the protocols were followed “as written” in the case. But they also acknowledged the outcome was “not what was intended” and agreed to modified protocols that eliminated an exception that allowed Tagovailoa to reenter the game against the Bills.

Fans were talking about this possible Tua concussion yesterday and it was picked up by nflmemes_IG at that time. https://t.co/JQ9t5DgHJk — Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) December 26, 2022

In this case, Tagovailoa displayed and acknowledged concussion symptoms Monday, according to McDaniel, after Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. Video from the game showed Tagovailoa appearing to hit the back of his head on the turf. He continued playing and finished the game.

The NFL’s protocols are designed to take return-to-play decisions out of the hands of players and coaches and ensure they are made by medical professionals. Now that he is in the protocols, Tagovailoa must progress through a step-by-step evaluation process, and doctors must clear him to play again. The Dolphins are scheduled to play the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Wilson’s uncertain future

The fading New York Jets are going back to Mike White as their starter at quarterback, which means they are again benching Zach Wilson. The No. 2 choice in last year’s draft faces an uncertain future with the Jets. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said on Amazon’s broadcast of the Jets’ loss Thursday night to the Jacksonville Jaguars, during which Wilson was benched in favor of Chris Streveler, that Wilson is “done” with the franchise. Fox reported over the weekend that the Jets have lost confidence in Wilson and probably will move on during the offseason.

Coach Robert Saleh dismissed that report Monday as “all speculation” and said Wilson still “has a future here.” But if that is mere in-season coach-speak and the Jets indeed are done with Wilson after two seasons, the failure is theirs as much as his. Wilson has not played well. But it’s not just about drafting the right quarterback; it’s about developing the quarterback you draft. It doesn’t always happen overnight. Peyton Manning had 43 interceptions in his first two NFL seasons.

The Jets are making undeniable progress under Saleh and General Manager Joe Douglas. Alas, when it comes to the Wilson situation, they are still the Jets.

