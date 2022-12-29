Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested on a domestic violence charge

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Undefeated boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested Tuesday and jailed overnight in Florida on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to multiple reports Wednesday. According to a Broward County police report (via the Associated Press), the 28-year-old is accused of hitting a woman with a “closed hand type slap,” causing a small wound to her lip. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Parkland, Fla., and was released from jail Wednesday afternoon (per ESPN) after a hearing set his bail at $1,000.

In a 911 call shared Wednesday by TMZ Sports, the woman is heard pleading for help and alleging Davis “attacked” her and was “going to kill” her. She says she is “trying to go home” in her car, which she says also contains her young child.

Davis, the WBA lightweight champion, used a social media post to deny assaulting the mother of his daughter or the young girl.

“I never put my hands on [them],” he wrote in all-caps, adding, “I’m not a monster.”

He added that the woman only sounded upset on the 911 call because he “wouldn’t give her my truck.” He later deleted the post.

A native of Baltimore and a five-time world champion in three weight classes over his career, Davis is set to face Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington. The Showtime platform, which is featuring the fight as a pay-per-view event, told ESPN it is looking into Tuesday’s arrest.

Assuming he appears in and wins the January bout, Davis (27-0, 25 knockouts) is slated for a much-anticipated showdown with super lightweight Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) on April 25 in Las Vegas.

Davis has a February date in Baltimore City Circuit Court following an alleged hit-and-run in 2020. He is accused of running a red light in a Lamborghini, striking a Toyota and injuring four of its passengers before fleeing the scene in another vehicle.

