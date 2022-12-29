Donald Carey snaps out of shooting slump and leads Terrapins past UMBC

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Don Carey has played college basketball long enough — five seasons plus a transfer sit-out year wedged in between — to feel certain his shot will eventually fall. After a slump of more than a month, it finally did Thursday night for the Maryland graduate transfer. Carey scored a season-high 19 points in the Terrapins’ 80-64 victory over UMBC.

“It definitely feels good to see one go in, but in terms of my demeanor, I’ve been consistent with that,” said Carey, who is in his first year at Maryland after stops at Mount St. Mary’s, Siena and Georgetown. “I know the type of player I am. I know the type of work I put in. And I know how practice goes as well. Eventually, the work will show.”

Carey’s effort in the nonconference finale helped the Terps pull away late and improve to 15-0 all-time against UMBC. Carey had shot just 17.1 percent (6 for 35) from three-point range over his past seven games, and Coach Kevin Willard had made a lineup change in Maryland’s last outing, starting Ian Martinez and bringing Carey off the bench.

Carey scored 16 points in the second half and shot 5 of 7 from the outside for the night to tie a career high for three-pointers made in a game.

“Don’s unique, man,” Willard said. “I wish I had his confidence as a player. I didn’t have it. He’s not stopped working on his shot at all. It’s almost a little bit too much. He’s one of those guys who needs to see the ball go in.”

Jahmir Young added 18 points in the Terps’ final tuneup before resuming Big Ten play Sunday at Michigan.

Craig Beaudion II and Jarvis Doles both scored 14 points for the Retrievers (9-5). UMBC had won six in a row since a Nov. 26 loss at Georgetown.

UMBC lingered well into the second half and remained within a possession when Carey made a three-pointer with 12:47 remaining to make it 48-42. That came early in a 16-4 run, and the Retrievers never cut the deficit to less than eight points in the final 10 minutes.

Carey helped finish things off, accounting for 13 of Maryland’s last 23 points to emphatically leave a shooting spell in the past.

“The only difference was the shot was going in, so there was a difference,” Carey said. “Definitely can build off this momentum, but I’m more happy that we just played together and really gritted out that game.”

Here’s what to know from Thursday’s game:

Reese’s return

Forward Julian Reese logged his first game action in 15 days and did all of his offensive damage at the foul line in the second half, making 7 of 12 free throws.

Reese collected seven rebounds in 23 minutes.

“I was happy with the minutes he was able to get,” Willard said. “He had seven full days off, so seven days of no basketball and no contact. He’s only had two practices. He’s going to be rusty, and he’s going to look a little rusty.”

Reese was initially injured in the first half of a Dec. 14 loss to UCLA and sat out the Terps’ rout of Saint Peter’s eight days later.

While graduate student Patrick Emilien made his second consecutive start, Reese checked in 3:31 into the game and played 12 scoreless minutes in the first half.

Reese finished the game 0 for 2 from the floor but was an effective part of Maryland’s effort to get to the foul line in the final 20 minutes.

“I feel like I changed the game a little bit, attacking the rim,” Reese said. “I feel like I left some plays out there, but I can always get those next game. We’re going to work on that.”

A need for threes

Carey’s strong night was especially conspicuous considering how the rest of Maryland’s perimeter shooters fared: 1 for 17 from three-point range.

The Terps began the night ranked 260th in Division I in three-point shooting at 32.2 percent. And with UMBC coming in with a better three-point percentage defense than only three other Division I teams, it seemed about as ideal an opportunity as Maryland would find to find a rhythm from the outside.

The Terps missed 15 of their first 16 before making 5 of 8 in the final 13 minutes, including their last four tries to close the game. Carey made the last three.

“I know no one believes me, but we are a good shooting team,” Willard said. “If [Carey] can kind of get going, it’s really going to open up some things for Donta [Scott], for Julian. It’s just going to spread the floor.”

