NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There are 24 teams still in postseason contention with two weeks left in the NFL season, which ties 2021 and 2006 as the third most in league history at this point in the season. (The record is 26, set in 2004.) The field could become a whole lot more clear after Week 17, however. Here’s a look at where things stand.

Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)

The Eagles will clinch the NFC East with a win or tie against the New Orleans Saints, or with a Dallas Cowboys loss or tie against the Tennessee Titans. Philadelphia will clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs with a win, or with a tie plus a Minnesota Vikings loss/tie against the Green Bay Packers, or with a Cowboys loss/tie plus a San Francisco 49ers loss/tie plus a Vikings loss.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

The Buccaneers will clinch the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers.

Advertisement

New York Giants (8-6-1)

The Giants will clinch a playoff berth most easily with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. New York also will clinch a playoff berth with losses by the Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers; or with losses by the Commanders and Seattle Seahawks; or with losses by the Seahawks and Lions plus a Packers loss/tie.

Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

The Commanders will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Cleveland Browns, plus losses by the Seahawks and Lions, plus a Packers loss/tie.

Buffalo Bills (12-3)

The Bills will clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals plus a Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Denver Broncos.

Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

The Bengals will clinch the AFC North with a win over the Buffalo Bills plus a Baltimore Ravens loss/tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, or with a tie plus a Ravens loss.

Advertisement

Miami Dolphins (8-7)

The Dolphins will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Patriots plus a New York Jets loss/tie against the Seattle Seahawks, or with a tie plus a Jets loss plus a Steelers loss/tie against the Ravens.

NFC playoff standings

x-1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)

y-2. Minnesota Vikings (12-3)

y-3. San Francisco 49ers (11-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

x-5. Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

6. New York Giants (8-6-1)

7. Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

Still in contention: Seattle Seahawks (7-8), Detroit Lions (7-8), Green Bay Packers (7-8), Carolina Panthers (6-9), New Orleans Saints (6-9)

Eliminated: Los Angeles Rams (5-10), Atlanta Falcons (5-10), Arizona Cardinals (4-11), Chicago Bears (3-12)

AFC playoff standings

y-1. Buffalo Bills (12-3, own tiebreaker over Kansas City Chiefs because of head-to-head victory)

Advertisement

y-2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-3)

x-3. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8, own AFC South tiebreaker over Tennessee Titans because of head-to-head victory)

x-5. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

x-6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

7. Miami Dolphins (8-7)

Still in contention: New England Patriots (7-8), New York Jets (7-8), Tennessee Titans (7-8), Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8), Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)

Eliminated: Cleveland Browns (6-9), Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1), Denver Broncos (4-11), Houston Texans (2-12-1)

x — clinched playoff berth; y — clinched division

GiftOutline Gift Article