South County boys hold off Washington-Liberty, win George Long tourney

South County Coach Mike Robinson sat in the huddle with wide eyes and saw his players looking right back at him, calmly awaiting a game plan before the final quarter of Thursday night’s George Long Holiday Hoops tournament championship game at Wakefield. He told his team it was “championship time.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In their eyes, Robinson saw confidence. The Stallions then went out and backed it up, closing out a 54-48 win over Washington-Liberty. As Robinson watched four seniors and a sophomore take care of W-L, he hoped his team had found something.

“I hope it’s not fool’s gold,” Robinson said, “but the championship effort and attitude they showed today. … It shows you how good we are.”

Few in Northern Virginia can question the Stallions’ championship pedigree, particularly after state titles in 2018 and 2020. But expectations for South County (6-2) were tempered in the preseason when Jamal Miles, one of three senior starters to miss playing time, dealt with a knee injury. He returned Thursday against the Generals (7-4) wearing a brace.

“This is one of those situations where you don’t [find an identity],” Robinson said of his team’s December play before the tournament. “You’ve got to flow and go. There’s no identity to build, but there’s our reputation. We’re playing with pride.”

That pride bubbled to the surface in the title game, with a free-flowing offense that regularly clocked a dozen passes before a shot. On defense, players regularly dove for loose balls.

The “championship moments” Robinson asked for throughout the game were most often delivered by his seniors. Dyson Allen hit a half-court shot to give his team a 28-23 lead at the halftime buzzer. Kalab Afework, who earned tournament MVP and was the lone Stallion in double figures with 19 points, produced a steal-and-score to put his team up eight in the fourth quarter.

“He came out with a lot of energy,” sophomore Yusef Washington said of Afework.

It was only fitting that a sophomore sealed the game for the Stallions, considering the underclassmen were accustomed to stepping up in big moments this season because of injuries. Elija Eccleston, the lone sophomore on the court, hit the final two free throws to close out the win.

“The underclassmen stepped it up,” Afework said. “They showed why they’re playing at the varsity level.”

