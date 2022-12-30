Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

La Salle basketball coach Fran Dunphy was walking down the hallway in the basement of Burr Gymnasium late Thursday afternoon with an exhausted smile. Joe Mihalich, one of his assistants, walked past him and shook his head. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Wow,” Mihalich said. Dunphy and Mihalich have been Division I head coaches for 53 years combined. The game they coached Thursday at Howard University deserved a wow. The Explorers escaped with an 80-76 victory.

Despite the disappointment of a close loss, the Bison can take solace in the state of their program, which is clearly headed in the right direction.

“[La Salle] just made a lot of shots in the second half,” said Howard Coach Kenny Blakeney, in his fourth season with the Bison. “We made some mistakes on defense, but they also made a lot of tough shots.”

La Salle shot 68 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes, including 6 for 8 from three-point range. The Explorers made 7 of 8 from the line down the stretch and rebounded their only miss, which turned out to be the difference in a taut, entertaining game.

Advertisement

The loss dropped the Bison to 7-9, but there is ample reason to believe Howard has turned a corner in its fourth season under Blakeney. A week ago, the Bison beat Harvard for the first time in school history (0-7 previously), and they have a solid mix of experience and youth that will make them a threat in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

A year ago, Howard went 16-13 overall and 9-5 in the conference, good for second place in the league behind perennial power Norfolk State.

“The league’s a lot better than it has been, deeper,” Blakeney said. “I mean, Maryland Eastern Shore beat Temple [Dec. 20]. That says a lot about the league’s depth.”

Blakeney’s basketball pedigree is impeccable. He played for Morgan Wootten at DeMatha and for Mike Krzyzewski at Duke — including as a part of Krzyzewski’s first two national championship teams. He coached under Mike Brey and Tommy Amaker before coming to Howard in 2019 after Kevin Nickleberry was fired. Nickleberry had put together a solid group of players but they all transferred when he lost his job, leaving Blakeney to start from scratch.

Now he has a star freshman in Shy Odom — 22 points Thursday — an impressive junior in Steve Settle III and graduate students Jelani Williams and Marcus Dockery, who have degrees from Penn and Cornell, respectively.

Advertisement

Settle is 6 foot 9 but has the skills of a guard. He grew a foot since his freshman year at DeMatha, but he didn’t play very much for the Stags and was recruited by Blakeney as a gamble. It’s paying off.

Williams, who is 6-5 and can play both inside and outside, grew up in Washington and graduated from Sidwell Friends before going to Penn. He is a sixth-year player because Penn didn’t play at all in the covid season of 2020-21. When it came time to pick a place to play his extra year, Howard was a natural fit.

“My parents met at an HBCU [Hampton], and I knew a lot about Howard academically and because I went to middle school right here on the campus,” he said. “Plus, Coach Blakeney and his staff did a good job of telling me exactly what they expected from me in terms of playing and leadership. I liked the idea of leading a team that had a chance to be good — which we do, today notwithstanding.”

Advertisement

This game was Dunphy’s idea. When he returned to his alma mater in April, he needed a game to fill out his La Salle’s schedule.

“I wanted to try to play an HBCU if possible,” he said. “I thought of Howard and Kenny right away. It’s a great school, and I knew he had the program headed in the right direction, so I called him.”

The two agreed to a home-and-home, the first game at Burr. The only problem was the timing. With Howard on semester break, there were fewer than 1,000 on hand and no band, cheerleaders or dance team.

There also nearly was no Jordan Wood, Howard’s starting small forward who was among the thousands stranded this week because of Southwest Airlines’ flight cancellations.

Wood finally got back to campus at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Blakeney started him, hoping he could shake off the exhaustion of 48 hours stuck in a Texas airport, but it just didn’t work. Wood, averaging better than nine points, never scored.

Advertisement

Howard, which trimmed a nine-point deficit to one in the final seconds, couldn’t get the basket it needed down the stretch, but Blakeney is optimistic as the Bison get ready for the start of MEAC play next week.

Howard last played in the NCAA tournament in 1992, and that’s a step he very much wants the Bison to take. He also wants to host a multiple-team showcase event next season to honor a distinguished Howard alumnus. There are plenty to choose from, including Vice President Harris, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young.

For now, though, the focus is on the MEAC. There are several two-a-day practices in the Bison’s immediate future.

“Championship teams get better during the Christmas break,” Williams told his teammates in the quiet locker room afterward. “That’s what the next week is about — getting better.”

The Bison have come a long way since Blakeney took over. While they haven’t yet arrived, the train is picking up speed.

GiftOutline Gift Article