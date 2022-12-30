Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Friday is one of bowl season’s busier days, with five games on the schedule. Here’s a look at the matchups, including any players and coaches who have departed via the transfer portal or are opting out. Spreads and totals were taken Thursday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Duke’s Mayo Bowl In Charlotte

No. 23 North Carolina State (-1) vs. Maryland

Over/under total: 46.5

Noon Eastern, ESPN

Maryland (7-5) hung tough with College Football Playoff participants Michigan and Ohio State but still lost at least five games for the 11th straight season (excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season). The Wolfpack (8-4) began the season ranked 13th, its highest preseason ranking since 1975, but injuries and a sputtering offense scuttled any thought of an ACC championship.

Key personnel losses: Maryland wide receivers Rakim Jarrett, Dontay Demus Jr. and Jacob Copeland (88 combined receptions) all have opted out to prepare for the NFL draft, along with cornerback Deonte Banks (eight pass breakups). Tight end CJ Dippre (30 catches, three touchdowns) and linebacker Ahmad McCullough (the Terps’ fourth-leading tackler) are in the transfer portal. North Carolina State’s quarterback situation is uncertain: Starter Devin Leary suffered a season-ending injury in October and has since transferred, and backup M.J. Morris missed the Wolfpack’s final two games with his own injury. Morris and fourth-stringer Ben Finley both were taking first-team reps in practices for the bowl game, and Coach Dave Doeren has said he will not announce which one is starting (third-stringer Jack Chambers has apparently fallen out of favor). Starting center Grant Gibson and edge rusher Savion Jackson also will miss the game with injuries. Wolfpack offensive coordinator Tim Beck left to take the head coaching job at Coastal Carolina, so play-calling duties will be performed by other assistants in the bowl game.

Advertisement

Pick: Under 46.5. Both teams lost a whole lot of production on offense, and both are stronger defensively (Maryland ranks 21st in expected points allowed per play, and N.C. State ranks 25th).

Sun Bowl

In El Paso

No. 18 UCLA (-5.5) vs. Pittsburgh

Over/under total: 53.5

2 p.m. Eastern, CBS

UCLA (9-3) is trying for its first 10-win season since 2014. The Bruins twice reached No. 9 in the polls but were done in by a defense that allowed 400 yards per game on average and finished 124th in success rate allowed. Considering the amount of talent Pitt had on its roster this season (see the accolades below), it’s frankly kind of baffling the Panthers only went 8-4.

Key personnel losses: UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet, the two stars of the Bruins’ offense, seem likely to play in the bowl game along with leading receiver Jake Bobo. Pitt has lost a massive amount of talent to the transfer portal and NFL draft prep. Starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has transferred, meaning backup Nick Patti (who himself will transfer after the bowl game) will start. Running back Izzy Abanikanda, the ACC’s leading rusher this season, has opted out along with starting tackles Gabe Houy and Carter Warren, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (a unanimous first-team all-American), defensive end Deslin Alexandre (5.5 sacks), linebacker SirVocea Dennis (first-team all-ACC) and starting safety Brandon Hill. Edge rusher John Morgan III (14.5 career sacks) is transferring.

Advertisement

Pick: UCLA -6.5. Few teams have been hit as hard by departures as Pitt, and UCLA will field a mostly complete roster.

Gator Bowl

In Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 21 Notre Dame (-2.5) vs. No. 19 South Carolina

Over/under total: 51

3:30 p.m. Eastern, ESPN

South Carolina (8-4) won seven of its final nine games, ending the regular season with consecutive wins over top-10 teams Tennessee and Clemson. But the Gamecocks have been hit particularly hard by opt-outs and the transfer portal. Notre Dame (8-4) also ended the season strong, winning five of six, but also will be without key players.

Key personnel losses: Notre Dame will be without tight end Michael Mayer (a future first-round NFL draft pick who had 37 more receptions than the Irish’s No. 2 pass-catcher this season) and edge rusher Isaiah Foskey (team-high 11 sacks). Both have opted out and will be sorely missed. Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner, the starter to begin the season, will start after suffering what was thought to be a season-ending shoulder injury in September (Drew Pyne, the starter for most of the season, has transferred). South Carolina will be without leading rusher MarShawn Lloyd, who transferred, and he was joined by tight end Jaheim Bell (who was the Gamecocks’ second-leading rusher, despite his position). Both of the Gamecocks’ top tight ends have transferred and third-stringer Traevon Kenion retired, meaning South Carolina is down to one viable player at the position. Starting cornerbacks Cam Smith (a possible first-round draft pick) and Darius Rush, defensive tackle Zacch Pickens and right tackle Dylan Wonnum all have opted out. Josh Vann, the Gamecocks’ third-leading receiver, has been ruled out with injury, and second-leading receiver Jalen Brooks is dealing with a personal issue that might keep him out of the game. South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield also left to take the same job at Nebraska.

Advertisement

Pick: Notre Dame -2.5. The Fighting Irish averaged 41 carries per game over their 5-1 finish, and their running game and offensive line are mostly intact. That’s bad news for a depleted South Carolina defense that ranked 123rd in expected points allowed per rush and 127th in defensive rushing success rate.

Arizona Bowl

In Tucson

Ohio (-1.5) vs. Wyoming

Over/under total: 41

4:30 p.m. Eastern, Barstool (streaming only)

Ohio (9-4) won seven straight to end the regular season but sputtered in the Mid-American Conference championship game without its star quarterback, scoring only seven points in a loss to Toledo. Wyoming (7-5) failed to top 17 points over its final three games and was blanked by Fresno State in a season-ending 30-0 loss. Cowboys Coach Craig Bohl is 3-1 in bowl games, however.

Key personnel losses: The Bobcats played their last two games with CJ Harris at quarterback after Kurtis Rourke’s season-ending knee injury. Rourke was Pro Football Focus’s highest-graded quarterback this season, throwing 25 touchdown passes and only four interceptions. Wyoming leading rusher Titus Swen has transferred, his top two backups both are out with injuries and fourth-stringer Joey Braasch also has transferred, leaving them with two freshmen who have three combined carries. Top receiver Joshua Cobbs and cornerback Cameron Stone (team-high two interceptions) also have transferred.

Advertisement

Pick: Under 41. Wyoming runs the ball 60 percent of the time and now doesn’t have any running backs, while Ohio averaged 47.7 carries per game after Rourke went down. The clock will move fast in this one.

Orange Bowl

In Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 7 Clemson (-5.5) vs. No. 6 Tennessee

Over/under total: 63.5

8 p.m., ESPN

The Volunteers (10-2) were in playoff contention until quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a torn ACL in the 63-38 loss to South Carolina on Nov. 19 that ended Tennessee’s championship hopes. The Tigers (11-2) won the ACC title for the seventh time in eight seasons, but there’s a sense that Clemson has lost a step as a program after reaching the national championship game four times in five seasons from 2015 to 2019.

Key personnel losses: DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson’s starting quarterback for much of the past two seasons, has transferred, meaning Cole Klubnik will start. He relieved the massively inconsistent Uiagalelei a few times this season, including in the Tigers’ ACC championship game victory, and might actually be an upgrade at the position. Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy and linebacker Trenton Simpson (both potentially high draft picks) also have opted out. Tennessee wide receivers Jalin Hyatt (37 catches in an injury-shortened 2022) and Cedric Tillman (1,267 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns) both have opted out along with Jeremy Banks, a two-year starter at linebacker. Plus, Volunteers offensive coordinator Alex Golesh left to take the head coaching job at South Florida.

Pick: Tennessee +5.5. Even with the sizable drop-off from Hooker to Joe Milton at quarterback and Clemson’s upgrade from Uiagalelei to Klubnik, the Vols were tested more throughout the season than the Tigers, who were good but not great playing in a pretty terrible ACC.

GiftOutline Gift Article