Fifty years ago, Washington ‘could do no wrong’ in NFC title game rout of Cowboys

The seeds of Washington’s rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys were planted when the teams began meeting twice a year as division foes in 1961, but the decades-long disdain between the franchises didn’t sprout until George Allen arrived in D.C. in 1971 and turned the Redskins into a winner. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “They were the ones who could keep us out of the playoffs, and vice versa,” Cowboys Hall of Fame defensive tackle Bob Lilly, whose career spanned the first 14 years of the rivalry, told The Washington Post after he retired in 1975. “So, naturally, you just despised each other.”

A seminal moment in the series came on New Year’s Eve 1972, when Washington and Dallas met at RFK Stadium with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake. Washington walloped the defending champion Cowboys, 26-3, before 53,129 jubilant fans, giving the region plenty to celebrate as 1972 turned to 1973. Fifty years and three Super Bowl titles later, it remains one of the greatest games in franchise history.

Such a dominating performance was unexpected from Allen’s “Over the Hill Gang,” which was coming off the franchise’s first playoff win in a quarter-century. Washington and Dallas split their regular season series, with each team winning at home and with a different quarterback from the one who would start the NFC championship game. Sonny Jurgensen led Washington to a 24-20 win over Dallas at RFK Stadium in Week 6, but he tore his Achilles’ tendon the following week. Billy Kilmer replaced Jurgensen and guided Washington to the NFC East title.

Craig Morton filled in admirably for Roger Staubach after the Cowboys’ starting quarterback separated his right shoulder during the preseason. Morton started all 14 regular season games and the Cowboys’ divisional playoff showdown at San Francisco, but he was benched after Dallas fell behind 28-13 in the third quarter. Staubach came on in relief and led a 30-28 comeback victory, earning the start against Washington.

The week leading up to the game featured some back-and-forth about Cowboys wide receiver Lance Alworth’s crackback block on Washington linebacker Jack Pardee at Texas Stadium three weeks earlier. Cowboys center Dave Manders told reporters that Washington was “the only team and Allen is the only coach in this league we don’t like.”

“I feel more emotion when we play the Redskins than when we used to play Green Bay for championships,” Manders explained. “It’s a personal thing. When we beat them in Dallas a few weeks ago, they just couldn’t say, ‘We got whipped.’ They had to come up with an excuse, like Jack Pardee bitching about a block. When we lose, we lose.”

The mutual dislike between the teams only added to the anticipation of their most important meeting yet.

“In years past, the Cowboys have been criticized for being mechanical and unemotional,” the Dallas Times-Herald’s Frank Luksa wrote in a guest column for The Washington Post ahead of the game. “Tom Landry wound them up, after the computer sorted them out, and they performed without thought or feeling, it was said. But no more. … Being riled to the core by an opponent is a unique experience for the Cowboys. It may be important, because observers long have wondered how well they might play in a controlled fury.”

The answer, observers would soon come to find out, was quite poorly.

Washington took a 10-0 lead in the second quarter on Kilmer’s 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Charley Taylor on a slant route in front of cornerback Charlie Waters. Two plays earlier, Taylor beat Waters for a 51-yard gain.

Dallas, which didn’t manage a first down for the first 24 minutes of the game, got on the board in the second quarter with a 35-yard field goal by Toni Fritsch after running back Calvin Hill overthrew a wide open Walt Garrison on an option pass. The Cowboys had a chance to cut Washington’s lead to 10-6 before halftime, but Fritsch hooked a 23-yard field goal attempt wide left.

Washington’s lead remained 10-3 midway through the third quarter when Kilmer fumbled a snap deep in his own territory. Cowboys defensive back Cornell Green and linebacker Lee Roy Jordan both had opportunities to recover the ball, but it slipped out of their grasps, and Washington tight end Jerry Smith fell on it around the 20-yard line.

On the second play of the fourth quarter, Kilmer dropped back and looked Taylor’s way again. Mark Washington had replaced Waters at left cornerback after Waters broke his arm on a punt return in the third quarter. No match for Taylor’s speed, Washington was left diving at air as Kilmer’s pass landed in the receiver’s hands for a 45-yard touchdown.

“Those passes by Kilmer were perfect,” the Cowboys’ Jordan told reporters afterward. “You know he doesn’t always throw spirals. Sometimes he throws them end over end. He had two spirals in a row and that’s good for him.”

Taylor, who finished with seven catches for 146 yards and two scores, would later recall the game as “a mirage, when everything we tried worked, when every pass was on the money, when we could do no wrong.”

That included the kicking game. Washington’s Curt Knight, who made only 14 of his 30 attempts during the regular season, drilled three fourth-quarter field goals, giving him a then-playoff record four in the game. The Post reported the crowd chanted “We’re No. 1” in the final two minutes, and the band played “California, Here I Come” during the last television timeout, when a trip to Los Angeles for Super Bowl VII was all but secured.

“Dallas is going to remember this one a long time,” Washington running back Larry Brown said after rushing for 88 yards on 30 carries. “In the offseason when somebody mentions the Washington Redskins and RFK to them, they’re going to shudder.”

“We’ve got a bunch of guys people wrote off as too old, too slow and too heavy,” Allen said after players carried him off the field on their shoulders. “Nobody wanted 'em.”

The 32-year-old Kilmer was among them. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback, who was the first player Allen acquired after arriving in Washington, finished 14 for 18 for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

“Kilmer was viewed as a workaday type who might get the job done if it didn’t require putting too many points on the board,” The Post’s Shirley Povich wrote. “In the best 60 minutes of his professional life, Kilmer turned the whole thing around.”

Staubach had a performance to forget, completing 9 of 20 passes for 98 yards. He was also sacked three times as Washington’s defense limited the Cowboys to 169 total yards.

“We were glad to see Staubach at quarterback instead of Craig Morton,” Washington defensive tackle Diron Talbert said. “We knew Staubach would be rusty when he got in there. Most of us thought Morton should be the No. 1 quarterback.”

After their humiliating defeat, the Cowboys had nothing but praise for Washington.

“They wanted it,” Lilly said. “They played good today and just beat the hell out of us. Just beat the hell out of us.”

The Post celebrated the biggest triumph by a D.C. sports team since Washington won the 1942 NFL title with a front-page headline declaring: “Happy 1973! We’re a Winner at Last!”

“For the first time since World War II, Washington is a winner,” The Post’s David S. Broder, who would win the Pulitzer Prize for political commentary in 1973, wrote. “The Nation’s Capital ended 30 years of sports humiliation and heartbreak when it welcomed the New Year last night as the home of the National Football Conference champion Redskins.”

“Winning in Washington means more than in other places,” Allen told reporters. “These fans have had enough losses.”

After receiving a congratulatory phone call from President Richard M. Nixon, Allen and his wife made a stop at Duke Zeibert’s legendary restaurant in D.C. on the way to a New Year’s Eve party at the Shoreham Hotel. Zeibert reported “the place went mad” when team owner Edward Bennett Williams jumped on a chair and led three cheers for the NFC champions.

“I’ve seen kings and queens in here, but I’ve never seen anything like it,” Zeibert said.

Washington went on to lose to the undefeated Miami Dolphins, 14-7, in Super Bowl VII, but the win over Dallas cemented its arrival as a team to be reckoned with over the next 20 years. Washington went 5-0 in NFC championship games at RFK during that span, including another rout of the Cowboys in January 1983. The first one will never be forgotten.

