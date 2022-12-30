Wizards take care of business against shorthanded Magic

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ORLANDO — The Washington Wizards arrived ahead of their 119-100 win at Amway Center on Friday to an unusual situation: the Orlando Magic had just eight players available for their final game of 2022. Their low numbers were not the odd part — covid-19 and the leaguewide rash of injuries over the past few seasons have made that familiar. The Magic were short because of a bench-clearing melee with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday that led the NBA to suspend nine Orlando players.

Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. issued the appropriate cautions. This kind of thing can rally an underdog team, he warned, and his group couldn’t overlook their shorthanded opponents.

Unseld need not have worried. Washington (16-21) was strictly business and handled the Magic with ease behind a complete effort despite missing guard Bradley Beal (left hamstring) for the second game in a row.

Advertisement

Orlando was without former Wizards center Moe Wagner, who was suspended for two games, and leading rebounder Wendell Carter Jr., guard Cole Anthony, center Mo Bamba, RJ Hampton and Gary Harris, all of whom were suspended for one game. The league staggered the suspensions to ensure Orlando had the league-mandated minimum number of players available.

What remained was no match for the Wizards, who are cresting in the wake of a 10-game losing streak — they’ve now won five of their past six, and they’re following a familiar blueprint: Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma led while the bench, which had been woefully flat during the losing streak in part due to injuries, kept Washington afloat.

Fifteen three-pointers didn’t hurt either.

Porzingis had 30 points and made 9 of 13 from the floor. He added 13 rebounds and four blocks without much resistance at the rim. Kuzma had 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting, five rebounds, six assists and eight turnovers. Rui Hachimura had 16 points off the bench.

Advertisement

The Wizards worked hard on defense and were clearly in control. Their only wobble came in the second quarter when they occasionally weren’t sharp enough on offense to capitalize on the opportunities they’d created. Backup guard Delon Wright was on court to disrupt what would have otherwise been easy buckets for Orlando. Still, Washington didn’t run away with the game until the starters checked back in after halftime — a stretch that has been problematic thus far, when the team has shown a tendency to slip and stagnate.

The offense was still a hair frenetic, but Orlando (13-24) didn’t exploit the Wizards’ staggering 26 turnovers as much as it could have and shot just 41.9 percent from the field. Washington shot far fewer field goals but they were often the exact looks the Wizards wanted and they shot 56.5 percent from the floor and 44.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 28 points and Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Advertisement

Here’s what else you need to know from Friday’s win:

Beal making progress

Beal participated in the Wizards’ light shoot-around Friday morning and Unseld said he was “getting close” when asked for a progress report before the game. There was little incentive for Washington to rush his return against a team with such a thin roster.

Taj Gibson (groin soreness), who’s 37-year-old body has had to weather a sharp increase of minutes of late, also sat out.

GiftOutline Gift Article