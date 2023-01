As the scout team quarterback in 2017, Stetson Bennett threw passes to a receiver who now works in medical device sales and another who’s an actor. His tight end became an insurance broker. He operated behind a center who’s a high school assistant coach and another lineman pursuing automotive photography.

Then there’s Bennett, the 5-foot-11 quarterback who went from the scout team to a junior college, then returned to Georgia as a backup with a scholarship and became the national title-winning starter. At 25 years old and in his sixth season of college football, Bennett has a chance to win another with the top-seeded Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. He’s two wins away — first against No. 4 Ohio State in Atlanta on Saturday, then in the title game — from capping his Georgia career in historic fashion.