Michigan is making its second straight playoff appearance after losing to Georgia , 34-11, in last season’s semifinals at the Orange Bowl. Its opponent in the Fiesta Bowl, under first-year coach Sonny Dykes, is making its first playoff appearance.

TCU is the second Big 12 school (after Oklahoma) to appear in the playoff and the second overall (after Michigan last year) to be selected after being unranked in the preseason.

“I’m not going to lie, last night was tough,” Dykes said. “We wanted to play our way in. We felt like obviously if we went 13-0, won the Big 12 championship, that we felt good about our chances of making it. We lost in such a tough game last night, in a game we felt like we had opportunities to win, just couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch, but I had faith in the committee. I really did.”